Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

City of Rochester approves 'partial occupancy' return to Rochester Towers

A majority of the 94 units will be occupied again, allowing residents to return after the condos were evacuated due to structural concerns on June 2.

Rochester Towers Condominiums
Residents are still unable to return to Rochester Towers Condominiums on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 2:13 PM

ROCHESTER — The city of Rochester approved “partial occupancy” of the Rochester Towers Condominium on Wednesday.

A majority of the 94 units will be occupied again, allowing residents to return after the condos were evacuated due to structural concerns on June 2. The nine units with temporary shoring, confinement and windows removed will not be occupied until the repair work is completed. Encompass engineering consultants said the building is “currently safe” in their report filed with the city on June 29.

“We have reviewed the report and are in agreement that, based on the information provided, the structure is safe for partial occupancy,” the city stated in a notice about the 15-story condominium.

Find more news important to you

The engineers added temporary shoring to the columns within the first week. More permanent repairs are required to follow Minnesota building code, which will also go through the construction process of submission, review and approval. FirstService Residential, the firm that manages the Towers Condominium for the unit owners, and the city of Rochester have 180 days to complete the process. The repair work needs to be completed within one year of submitting the application, according to the city’s notice.

The 180 residents have been living in hotels and with family and friends. While the city has given it's approval for partial occupancy, a timeline for the residents to return to their condos is unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 2-July 8, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Red Wing map.png
Local
Bodies found of missing men, teenager who went in river near Red Wing
5h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
Rochester man charged in sexual assault of girl under 13, lewdly exposing himself to others
6h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers open second half with Independence Day dud
19h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Your Style - Kathleen Harrington
Lifestyle
Attitude added to classic styles
6h ago
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
The Lonley Knees will perfrom at Little Thistle Brewing on July 9th.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
A little Sunday music at Little Thistle Brewing
8h ago
 · 
By  John Sievers
water main2.jpg
Local
They don't make 'em like they used to
9h ago
 · 
By  Answer Man