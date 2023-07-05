City of Rochester approves 'partial occupancy' return to Rochester Towers

ROCHESTER — The city of Rochester approved “partial occupancy” of the Rochester Towers Condominium on Wednesday.

A majority of the 94 units will be occupied again, allowing residents to return after the condos were evacuated due to structural concerns on June 2. The nine units with temporary shoring, confinement and windows removed will not be occupied until the repair work is completed. Encompass engineering consultants said the building is “currently safe” in their report filed with the city on June 29.

“We have reviewed the report and are in agreement that, based on the information provided, the structure is safe for partial occupancy,” the city stated in a notice about the 15-story condominium.

The engineers added temporary shoring to the columns within the first week. More permanent repairs are required to follow Minnesota building code, which will also go through the construction process of submission, review and approval. FirstService Residential, the firm that manages the Towers Condominium for the unit owners, and the city of Rochester have 180 days to complete the process. The repair work needs to be completed within one year of submitting the application, according to the city’s notice.

The 180 residents have been living in hotels and with family and friends. While the city has given it's approval for partial occupancy, a timeline for the residents to return to their condos is unknown.