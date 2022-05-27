SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

City of Rochester issues default notice to Castle Community

The release noted the group has failed to cure the default identified in the Nov. 11, 2021, notice.

The Castle
The Castle on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
May 26, 2022 08:19 PM
ROCHESTER — The city of Rochester has issued a default notice to the Castle Community , according to a news release from the city on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The notice was issued due to the Castle Community's "failure to adhere to expectations in the November 2017 agreement when the city sold the property to Castle Community LLC."

The release also noted the group has also failed to cure the default identified in the Nov. 11, 2021, notice.

"It has been and continues to be the city's hope that the issues outlined in the May 26, 2022, default notice be addressed and remedied," the release states.

