City of Rochester issues default notice to Castle Community
ROCHESTER — The city of Rochester has issued a default notice to the Castle Community , according to a news release from the city on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
The notice was issued due to the Castle Community's "failure to adhere to expectations in the November 2017 agreement when the city sold the property to Castle Community LLC."
The release also noted the group has also failed to cure the default identified in the Nov. 11, 2021, notice.
"It has been and continues to be the city's hope that the issues outlined in the May 26, 2022, default notice be addressed and remedied," the release states.
Here’s the letter pic.twitter.com/vGiZTHLrhJ— Catharine Richert (@CatRichert) May 27, 2022
