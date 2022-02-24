City of Rochester seeking applicants for boards and commissions

ROCHESTER — Rochester community members interested in taking an active role in their city have an opportunity as the city has openings on a number of boards and commissions.

The City of Rochester is seeking applicants to fill open positions on two boards and one commission.

The following positions are available:



Music Board : Seeking applicants in Wards 1, 4 and 5.

Park Board : Seeking applicants from Ward 4.

Seeking applicants from Ward 4. Planning and Zoning Commission : Seeking applicants citywide.

Applications are always accepted and priority consideration for these vacancies is on Feb.28, 2022. Vacancies are open until filled for the volunteer positions.

Those interested in applying can visit the city website under the government tab.

Those with questions can contact Michon Rogers with the Office of the Mayor at mrogers@rochestermn.gov or by phone at 507-328-2700.

