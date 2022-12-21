City of Rochester shifts operations in response to winter storm

ROCHESTER — The city of Rochester's office-based services will shift to virtual methods due to the dangerous weather conditions forecasted by the National Weather Service.

Starting Thursday, city staff working virtually will maintain office-based services during the normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Community members will be able to access city services via phones and the city website.

“The safety of the public and city teammates is our top priority," City Administrator Allison Zelms said in a statement announcing the change for Thursday and Friday. "Shifting our office-based services to the virtual tools we have available allows city teammates and Rochester residents to avoid traveling in the dangerous blizzard conditions predicted. Furthermore, the reduction in traffic will lessen the burden on our critical teammates in police, fire and public works who will keep roads passable for emergency response and essential travel.”

Changes in services will include:



City Hall , the Development Services & Infrastructure Center, the Public Works Transit & Operations Center and the Traffic and Operations Building will be closed to in-person public services Thursday and Friday.

, the Development Services & Infrastructure Center, the Public Works Transit & Operations Center and the Traffic and Operations Building will be closed to in-person public services Thursday and Friday. The Rochester Police Department's records window at the city-county Government Center will remain open Thursday and Friday, but the records window in the North Station will be closed.

at the city-county Government Center will remain open Thursday and Friday, but the records window in the North Station will be closed. The Rochester Public Library will be closed Thursday and Friday, and the bookmobile will not be operating.

will be closed Thursday and Friday, and the bookmobile will not be operating. Rochester Public Transit is offering the “Warm Place to Be” program all day Thursday, Friday and Saturday. With this program, persons caught outside in a dangerous situation can simply notify an RPT driver that they need to escape the cold and warm up; no fare will be charged to board the bus.

Rochester Public Transit users are encouraged to use the DoubleMap app for real-time bus information. This tool can help prevent prolonged waits outside in the cold. Rochester Public Transit will use its regular channels to communicate any service interruptions including detours or the suspension of service. Customers should monitor the RPT website, social media, alerts on DoubleMap mobile app, and local media.