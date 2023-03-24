City of Rochester tests its ability to bring snow to Gamehaven

ROCHESTER — Snow is melting throughout most of the city, but it was flying in one southeast Rochester park Thursday morning.

At approximately 9 a.m., Rochester's parks staff and others fired up the the city’s new snow-making equipment in Gamehaven Park , 1301 50th St. SE, for a full test of the equipment that had been sidelined for months.

The machinery was purchased in 2022 for approximately $105,000, but Matt Davidson, the city’s assistant park operations manager, said a series of permitting and electrical issues prevented it from being used during the winter.

Also Read





“We got bogged down a lot with that,” he said.

Even Thursday’s test was delayed due to ice in the water lines feeding water from the Gamehaven Reservoir to the machinery that would eventually blast snow onto the park’s sledding hill and cross country ski trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything ran as expected,” Davidson said of the results after the ice was cleared.

The equipment ran for approximately 40 minutes.

Testing the equipment as snow around it is rapidly disappearing might seem questionable, but Davidson said it’s important after the delays that have already been seen.

“The timing couldn’t be worse from the point of someone wanting to go ski or sled, but for us it’s a big win getting everything up and operational,” he said, pointing out that the parks staff will know have confidence that snow will be able to fly early in Gamehaven Park next year.

Northland Outdoors Nordic skiers have plenty of happy trails in Rochester There are four parks in Rochester that each have more than 10 kilometers of groomed trails for cross country skiing. One facility will soon have snow-making capability.

David Herbert, president of the Rochester Active Sports Club and head coach of Rochester high school Nordic ski team, said the report of working equipment is welcome news.

”It’s a long-awaited, wonderful thing,” he said, pointing out that RASC has been advocating for the equipment to be installed for years and has made regular financial contributions to the effort.

Plans call for 3.5 kilometers of trails to be covered with artificially produced snow each year, leaving nearly 8 kilometers covered in natural snow.

Parks staff will also use the snow-making equipment to cover sledding areas at the park that highlights activity in a natural landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having the snow-making capabilities adds another tool for us to continue improving Gamehaven to becoming a destination park,” said Mike Schraber, the city’s parks operation manager.

“Gamehaven has always been a draw for its natural beauty, abundance of wildlife and a way to get out of the ‘city,’” he added. “Now we will continue providing outdoor experiences for park goers throughout the calendar year.”

The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department tests new snow making equipment at Gamehaven Reservoir on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Rochester. The equipment will be used to provide a base of snow for cross country ski trails and a sledding hill at Gamehaven. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Davidson said the snow-making equipment requires temperatures below 32 degrees, and a short window appeared Thursday morning, following some snow flurries Wednesday evening.

While the new snow is likely to melt quickly, the park plan calls for starting up the equipment next fall as soon as colder temperatures hit the region.

“Ideally our plan would be at the very early part of winter to start making snow for a period of time,” Davidson said, adding that there is no hard-and-fast rule related to the timing,

The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department tests new snow making equipment at Gamehaven Reservoir on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Rochester. The equipment will be used to provide a base of snow for cross country ski trails and a sledding hill at Gamehaven. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

However, he said running the equipment for a two-week period in the late fall will likely provide a good base that can carry into the entire winter, with possible touch ups along the way.

Herbert said it’s expected to be comparable to what other ski locations provide each year.

“If you do that in the fall, you can lay down enough snow, especially if it’s the first cold week where it’s below 30 degrees or ideally 20 degrees for a few days, up to a week,” he said. “You could lay down 3 kilometers of a 15-foot-wide trail.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael O'Connor, a RASC board member and past president, said even though snow can’t be made as temperatures warm, the snow made earlier in the season often becomes compacted with use, meaning trails in some areas with snow-making equipment remain covered into May.

Thursday’s test didn’t provide enough snow to significantly extend the current season, but Davidson and Schraber said it was a testament to the parks crew that made it happen.

“There’s a group of people behind the scenes that worked hard in a professional way to do something that is really outside of our wheelhouse related to regular park operations,” Davidson said.