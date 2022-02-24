City of Rochester warns of possible outage as phone migration planned for Thursday morning

ROCHESTER — The City of Rochester is notifying residents that a planned organization-wide phone migration scheduled for Thursday morning, Feb. 24, 2022, could cause a prolonged outage.

In a news release, the city announced that the phone migration will take place starting at 7 a.m. and could take less than 15 minutes or multiple hours. The 911 emergency number, as well as a few different non-emergency numbers and the Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) Customer Service line are not expected to be impacted by the planned outage.

“While we are hoping for a smooth and quick migration of the City phones, we also want to ensure the community is aware of a potential outage that could take multiple hours. We thank residents and businesses for their patience and understanding,” Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said in a statement.

If a community member contacts the RPU Customer Service line, RPU teammates will assist in contacting the necessary department. City Hall, Development Services and Infrastructure Center (DSIC), and other City facilities remain open and operating as usual.

The following numbers will remain available during the migration:



911

Rochester Police Non-Emergency – 507-328-6800 and 507-285-8580

Rochester Fire Non-Emergency – 507-285-8963 or 507-285-8964

RPU Customer Service – 507-280-1500

