The City of Winona and its Parks and Recreation Department has created a new set of temporary rules and guidelines for residents using parks, to ensure everyone is practicing safe and healthy behavior to limit community spread of COVID-19.
City crews are placing signs at various locations throughout the park system to encourage people to practice physical distancing.
The Winona Police Department and other city staff are increasing their efforts to patrol public spaces and report violations of Minnesota's Stay Home order, which includes a prohibition on gathering in groups and maintaining physical distance from others.
The city is committed to keeping its parks open during this time of isolation and quarantine, as long as visitors comply with the rules, said Chad Ubl, the city's director of community services.
"We want to continue giving all residents the opportunity to spend time outdoors in our beautiful parks, especially as the weather gets nicer," Ubl said. "But to do that, we need to ensure everyone is practicing behavior that protects health and safety in this critical time."
The city has received multiple reports in recent days of people playing basketball and other sports requiring close contact, people gathering in large groups at playgrounds, and other concerns. These behaviors are all violations of the Minnesota Stay Home executive order issued by Governor Tim Walz on March 25; the order is in place at least through April 10.
Police officers plan to approach groups violating the order, remind them of the order, and ask them to comply. Residents who choose not to comply or continue to violate the order may be ticketed.
If community behavior doesn't change, the city will consider removing access to park amenities. While the city will do what it can to preserve access to public spaces during COVID-19, the city is ultimately committed to public health and safety.
Although City Hall remains closed to the public, all of the city's essential services are working normally. The police and fire departments are protecting the city. Drinking water and wastewater plants are fully operating. Public works and street crews are monitoring the levee, roads, parks, and other public infrastructure.
Visit cityofwinona.com and facebook.com/cityofwinonacovid19 for regular updates on the city's response to COVID-19, including contact info for city staff and updates on services.