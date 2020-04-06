Select city projects are moving forward, even as concern is voiced about dedicating funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, Rochester City Council member Nick Campion urged caution related to plans to resurface 1.4 miles of city streets.
“I just wonder if this is the best time to be signing this $2 million contract,” he said, suggesting putting the project on hold until the city has an improved financial forecast.
City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said Public Works staff sees the annual resurfacing project as important to move forward, but he said other work could be altered.
“We have had other projects we’ve held back from going forward,” he said, citing the planned North Broadway Avenue renovation.
City Administrator Steve Rymer said he plans to return to the council in two weeks to provide an updated picture of city finances.
He said staff is working on a plan to limit costs, while also estimating potential revenue impacts, as the city has put a hold on a variety of traditional revenue sources.
“Each department is looking at different scenarios that we will be bringing to the council, probably at the next meeting,” Rymer said during Monday’s council meeting.
Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said the city has put a freeze on some hiring in recent weeks, but a complete understanding of potential impacts will take time.
“I’m not sure you are going to have a better grasp of the situation in two weeks,” he said, related to the proposal to delay the street work.
Calling the annual resurfacing project a “basic function of government,” council member Michael Wojcik said it should continue, even as the city looks to get a grasp on future impacts.
Additionally, he compared it to work starting this week on Destination Medical Center’s Heart of the City project.
“It’s important to keep these projects going, because it’s important to keep people who were planning on having work available this summer working,” he said, acknowledging that many local residents are no longer working.
While business owners have voiced a desire to see the millions being spent on the DMC effort be redirected to help sustain existing businesses, Rymer said the state DMC funding, as well as sewer utility funds, have dedicated uses.
At the same time, he said the DMC work will put the city in a better position following the pandemic.
“We really look at the DMC projects as being part of the economic recovery and economic resiliency,” he said.
Additionally, he recommended that the street-resurfacing effort move forward as other potential budget changes and impacts are being considered.
“We are not in the status quo,” Rymer said. “We did bring forward a project that we think is important.”
The council voted 6-1 to approve the $1.8 million contract for material, equipment and labor connected to the resurfacing project.
The council also voiced support to move forward with efforts to start work on next year’s budget, with the acknowledgement that this year’s financial picture remains unclear.
“What we do in 2020 will define what we can do in 2021,” Campion said.