SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 24
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

City sales tax extension option included with delayed tax bill

Final legislative decision will require a special session.

Rochester city logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 24, 2022 04:36 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — State approval to extend Rochester’s 0.5% local sales tax is in the tax bill waiting for final approval in the Minnesota Legislature.

“We’re just waiting to hear about a special session,” Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said.

Read more from Randy
01-Terry and Steve Fields
Exclusive
Local
Neighbors of proposed Manor Hills apartments raise water-management concerns
Group is appealing variance approved for site at southern entrance to the Country Club Manor neighborhood.
May 24, 2022 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Mark Krupski Retiring
Local
Krupski retiring after decades of change for property appraisals, records and elections
Director of Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing says goal amid transitions has been to provide top-notch service.
May 23, 2022 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Unitarian Universalist church.JPG
Local
Potential landmark status for Unitarian Universalist Church building challenged
Rochester church wants flexibility as it considers options to meet future church needs.
May 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

While the agreement on the final tax bill was touted during the weekend, a final vote was delayed.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said Friday that a final vote on the tax bill, which must originate in the House, would wait until several state spending bills were approved.

The required approvals didn’t happen by the session’s required end on Sunday, but Gov. Tim Walz said Monday he plans to call a special session once agreements are reached and bills, including the tax bill, can be passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Tax Committee Chairwoman Carla Nelson said she’s hopeful the current tax bill remains unchanged as it waits for approval.

“You’re always concerned when you have a highly negotiated complex bill like the tax bill,” the Rochester Republican said of the agreement that includes a income tax cut to the state’s bottom tax bracket, with a rate reduction from 5.35 percent to 5.1 percent at the estimated cost of $277 million for the initial year, and the removal of the state's social security tax.

Rochester’s sales tax request seeks approval for $205 million, which would fund four proposed programs. They include:

  • $50 million for street reconstruction projects
  • $50 million to address housing needs
  • $40 million for future work related to flood control and water quality
  • $65 million to create an undefined regional community or recreational complex

Approval for the full housing request wasn’t part of the House version of the tax bill, but efforts to negotiate with the Senate version reinstated the potential program.
The compromise also includes the potential to add $10 million for Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. grants, with half the economic development funds used in Rochester and the remainder set aside for specified surrounding areas.

“The authorization is there, and it’s really flexible for the city,” Nelson said of the added potential use of sales tax revenue. “If the city chooses to do a sharing provision, they have the ability to do that.”

If the tax bill continues on its expected path toward approval as written, the sales tax approvals will lead to a public vote on Nov. 8, with Rochester residents being asked to approve each of the four spending areas.

Rochester’s current city sales tax is expected to expire in 2024. It collects $12 million to $13 million a year.

If the requested extension is approved, it will extend the tax until the cost of any approved programs are paid.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERMINNESOTA LEGISLATURE
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Zumbrota Community Garden
Local
Zumbrota-Mazeppa students learn about gardening at community garden
Groups of students from Zumbrota-Mazeppa schools visited the Zumbrota Community Garden on Tuesday to learn about gardening and help plant crops.
May 24, 2022 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Congressional District 1 special primary election results
Polls close at 8 p.m. Results will be updated as they are available.
May 24, 2022 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Chatfield pair charged for taking about $100k from vulnerable adult
Bruce Lyn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, are both facing six charges of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and a summons has been issued for them to appear before District Judge Pamela King July 7. No attorney is listed for the pair.
May 24, 2022 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
William Shillingford 5-9-22
Local
Bail remains set at $1 million for Kasson man charged in fatal Byron shooting
William Isaac Shillingford, 31, is charged with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated, second-degree murder-without intent-while committing a felony and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
May 24, 2022 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts