City seeks input on options to address Lincolnshire neighborhood traffic concerns

ROCHESTER — Lincolnshire neighborhood residents are being asked for their thoughts on traffic issues and concerns near their homes.

Rochester Public Works staff are planning to meet with residents of the northwest Rochester neighborhood from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at Gibbs Elementary School, 5525 56th St. NW.

The open house does not have a set presentation time, but staff will share and receive feedback on three potential traffic-calming solutions, which include changing striping and narrowing lane widths. The options were informed by insights and perspectives shared by residents at the March 16 neighborhood open house.

The project website is available at: https://tinyurl.com/CofR-NTMP

Residents of the impacted area petitioned for the Lincolnshire neighborhood to be considered for the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program. Concerns outlined in the petition include excessive speeding vehicles and aggressive driver behavior, high traffic volumes and concerns for pedestrian and cyclist safety. A 2022 traffic study confirmed many vehicles exceed the speed limit in the residential neighborhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal of the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program is to work closely with neighborhood residents in order to identify various traffic concerns, conduct appropriate studies to quantify any problems, develop criteria for prioritizing projects and implement solutions in order to rectify safety concerns and lower traffic speeds. Traffic calming will improve the safety of all road users, and create more pleasant neighborhoods for the residents of Rochester.