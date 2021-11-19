City survey seeks input for river, lake protection

Rochester residents are being asked to weigh in on plans to protect the city’s water resources.

The city’s Environmental Services Team is developing a plan to manage surface waters in Rochester and is conducting an online survey for community input.

“The plan will serve as the guiding document for water resources management, including stormwater infrastructure planning and priorities in the City of Rochester,” water resources manager Troy Erickson said in a statement announcing the survey. “We want to engage our community throughout the planning process to ensure that the plan meets the community’s goals to protect and restore surface water resources in Rochester.”

The online survey at https://polco.us/sh8kk9 asks residents to share their experiences and relationship with lakes, rivers and other surface waters in Rochester.

The survey includes 14 questions and a set of demographic questions. All survey responses are anonymous. It is expected that the results from the survey and community conversations will be shared in early spring.