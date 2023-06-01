City urges bus riders to be prepared for possible bus driver strike

ROCHESTER – Contract negotiations between drivers and the company that manages the City of Rochester’s bus service could force the city to use contingency plans, if the drivers walk out.

Transdev, the largest private transportation firm in the world, is negotiating a new labor contract with Rochester Public Transit bus drivers. The drivers are represented by Local 1005 of the Amalgamated Transit Worker Union.

The city of Rochester is not directly involved in the contract talks.

Rochester bus service was previously managed by First Transit, which took it over from the local Rochester City Lines in 2012. First Transit was acquired by its rival Transdev in a deal that wrapped up in March 2023.

To prepare the public, the city of Rochester issued a statement that a driver walkout could happen as soon as June 5, 2023. While such a strike would “significantly impact” RPT buses, ZIPS paratransit service would not be affected by any walk out of Amalgamated Transit drivers. ZIPS is sub-contracted to a private third party.

A possible bus driver strike would result in the suspension of regular weekday routes and direct routes to park-and-rides. Late evening and weekend service would also be suspended.

However, Rochester does have a contingency schedule to provide limited Monday through Friday service that would kick in, if a strike happens.

The contingency schedule would affect the bus routes 21, 22, 23, 25 and 26. Evening and weekend service by those buses would be suspended. However, they would still provide weekday service plus an additional early morning trip for each route.

Routes 408 and 560X, which serve the IBM and Fairgrounds Park & Ride lots, would still run but with “reduced trip frequency.”

In case of strike, RPT would suspend all other routes, including direct service to the Broadway North and RCTC Park & Ride facilities.

The city encourages bus riders to check the RPT website, rptride.com , for up-to-date information. Any changes to service will be posted by 5 p.m. on the day preceding those changes taking effect.

Customers may also call the dispatch/customer service line at 507-328-RIDE (7433) for information.