Rochester's Parks and Recreation Department has launched a new campaign -- “Enjoy Your Park, but Stay Apart" -- to encourage physical distancing.
“We realize people are feeling cooped up and anxious to get out of their homes, but if you are visiting one of our city’s parks or trails right now, you must practice social distancing,” said Mike Nigbur, the city's park and forestry division head.
Since Gov. Tim Walz issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 28, city officials have reported numerous complaints of people gathering in parks and failing to keep safe distances.
“The Governor of Wisconsin has closed down many of their state parks due, in part, to crowds,” Nigbur said. “We don’t want that to happen here in Minnesota.”
When signs failed to deter groups from gathering at the Silver Creek Skatepark, a fence went up Wednesday morning.
The city has already locked tennis and pickleball courts, removed basketball rims and fenced the Silver Lake skate park.
Nigbur says there are more than 4,500 acres of parks that are managed by the City of Rochester with around 50 miles of paved trails and sidewalks.
“If you arrive at a park or trailhead and find it to already be crowded, take this opportunity to explore somewhere new,” he said.
Minnesota’s stay-at-home order allows the use of parks and trails for walking, running and b…
Need more ideas of activities you can do while adhering to social distancing? Below is a list of options the parks department provided to get you started.
- Pick a new park to visit. There are over 125 parks in the system, from very small to hundreds of acres. One is probably within walking distance of your home.
- Take a hike in the Oak Savanna or go fossil hunting at Quarry Hill.
- Your pets are feeling cooped up too! Take your dog for a walk in a park or on a trail.
- Walk the historic arch bridges at Silver Lake.
- Try your hand at tree identification.
- Play catch at your neighborhood park.
- Take a hike or go walking on our natural or paved trails.
- Go bird watching at one of the reservoirs.
- Get that bike out of storage and take it for a spin.
- Play disc golf.
- Geocache in one of the parks.
- Read a book under a tree.