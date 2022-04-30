City-wide garage sale, vendor market brings many to Pine Island

PINE ISLAND – Garage sale season officially kicked off with the Pine Island city-wide garage sale this weekend, despite the weather.

The garage sale is “pretty well known,” said Janet Hanke of the Pine Island Area Chamber of Commerce, with many people traveling from around the region to attend.

Hanke estimated the garage sale has been going on for over 30 years. About six years ago, a member of the chamber of commerce suggested pairing a vendor fair with the garage sale. So, since 2017, the Craft and Vendor Market has happened in conjunction with the garage sale weekend.

Hanke said that after having a socially-distanced market last year in the historic cheese factory building with fewer vendors than normal, she hoped the event “kicks off a successful summer” for businesses in Pine Island.

Bringing people to Pine Island is essential to supporting retail and restaurants in the area. As much as this weekend is meant for people to shop garage sales, it also brings in money to local stores and restaurants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hanke said the American Legion hosted lunch on Friday, April 29, 2022, and ran out of food within a couple of hours. She also stopped by a local taco shop and heard from employees that the place was packed.

A high number of customers transferred to the vendor market, too. About 20 small businesses set up tables to sell their products. Because of the rainy weather on Saturday, April 30, 2022, the event moved inside the Legion. Everything from bath bombs and candles to caramels and handmade pot holders were available for sale.

Spread out around Pine Island were numerous garage sales. About 50 were advertised in the Zumbro Shopper, but Hanke estimated that over 75 garage sales were open for business this weekend.

The newspaper included an ad for a sale that featured collections of pine cones and stamps and stacks of World War II books.

One of the pine cones for sale at a garage sale in Pine Island Saturday, April 30, 2022. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

The house stood at the end of a cul-de-sac and was absolutely filled with boxes of pristine pine cones, as well as a table full of scrapbooking stamps. The table that held the historical books was more bare by midday Saturday.

Suzy Johnson was one of the hosts of the sale, which was more of an estate sale. The belongings were once owned by her dear friend, Ann, who died over a year ago.

Johnson said that Ann had collected perfect pine cones for over 30 years, gathering them from places she visited. There were once over one thousand stamps, but Johnson donated about half that amount to the Minnesota Teen Challenge.

Some of the pine cones went to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, a nonprofit in Rochester that aims to improve mental wellness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson estimated that over two-thirds of what started in the sale was gone by 11 a.m. Saturday. She said the World War II books were especially popular.

Hanke said everyone gets in on the weekend, and it seems that she was correct. It seemed every event in Pine Island drew a crowd this weekend.