City's DMC funding continues to outpace state requirements

The Rochester City Council will be asked Monday to confirm the next report to the state, which adds nearly $4.5 million to the local investment since 2013.

Peace Plaza
Public infrastructure work along Peace Plaza and First Avenue Southwest has benefited by state and local contributions to the Destination Medical Center initiative.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 17, 2022 05:12 PM
ROCHESTER – The local public contribution for Destination Medical Center infrastructure continues to outpace state funding.

“Thus far, the city has been ahead, or front loaded, with a significant amount of investment, so there is nothing holding back the state match,” DMC Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb said.

The city must contribute at least $1 for every $2.55 it receives from the state for public infrastructure related to DMC.

On Monday, the Rochester City Council will be asked to confirm the city has spent $58.6 million on DMC efforts since mid-2013, with nearly $4.5 million of it spent last year.

So far, the state has provided nearly $68.3 million of the up to $411 it will provide for the 20-year effort. An additional $29.2 million payment is anticipated this year.

Annual state payments began in 2016, after $200 million in local private DMC investment was reached, and they are expected to grow until the $30 million annual cap is reached.

While the city’s reported contribution is less than half the potential $128 million cited in the state legislation that created DMC, Brent Svenby, Rochester’s senior administrative analyst, said the city has committed another $36 million in tax-increment financing for projects within the DMC district.

The added city funding won’t be counted until payments are made, but it means the city has committed more than $94 million to the DMC project.

“We still have a little bit more for the city to put in over the next couple of years,” Mayor Kim Norton said of meeting the anticipated city contribution.

The city will submit the latest accounting for its contribution to the DMC initiative by the end of the month, with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development set to audit the report by June 1. The reported figures could be adjusted at that point.

In 2018, the city’s single-year contribution was increased a reported $12.8 million in April to $17.6 million after the state audit revealed spending on DMC-related transit studies could be added to the state’s contribution.

It made the city’s 2018 DMC spending the most reported during a single year so far.

The city’s first required report of DMC contributions, which covered June 30, 2013, to Dec. 31, 2015, totaled $9.8 million.

