Civic Center parking ramp set to reopen Wednesday

ROCHESTER — The Civic Center parking ramp will open for business at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Rochester city staff reports crews worked Tuesday to fix a heater in a skyway-level ramp lobby and repair the sprinkler system which was damaged when the pipes froze in the ramp located on the southeast corner of First Avenue Southeast and First street.

The ramp was closed Monday after a pipe burst and caused icy conditions.

Clean up is expected to be complete by 5 a.m., when the gates are set to open.