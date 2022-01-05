SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Civic Center parking ramp set to reopen Wednesday

Parking structure was closed after water pipe broke in freezing weather.

rochester city logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 04, 2022 09:10 PM
ROCHESTER — The Civic Center parking ramp will open for business at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Rochester city staff reports crews worked Tuesday to fix a heater in a skyway-level ramp lobby and repair the sprinkler system which was damaged when the pipes froze in the ramp located on the southeast corner of First Avenue Southeast and First street.

The ramp was closed Monday after a pipe burst and caused icy conditions.

Clean up is expected to be complete by 5 a.m., when the gates are set to open.

