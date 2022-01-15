Civic Music opens callouts for summer concert series

ROCHESTER—Rochester Civic Music will accept applications for Down By The Riverside openers and forWARD concert series acts through mid-March.

The city’s music department seeks submissions from southeast Minnesota bands and musicians who would like to be hired for the summer Down By the Riverside concerts in Mayo Park, or the forWARD park concerts that take place across the city’s parks.

All musical genres are eligible, and musicians with original songs are encouraged to apply.

Acts must have enough music to fill a 45-minute set, provide their own instruments and amplification, and must be based in, or have a direct connection to Southeast Minnesota.

Bands and musicians can apply online via Google Form , email civicmusic@rochestermn.gov , or mail Rochester Civic Music at 201 4th St. SE, Suite 170, Rochester, MN 55904.

ADVERTISEMENT

Submissions must be mailed by March 18.

Mailed or emailed applications must include the following:



The name of the city or town the band is based in.

A contact person’s name, phone number, and e-mail address.

How the band is connected to southeast Minnesota.

Band photos and bios.

Song list.

Audio or video recordings of your band performing at least three songs (i.e., SoundCloud, YouTube, etc.)

Links to the musicians’ website and/or social media pages.

Successful applicants will be contacted by April 1.

For more information, call 507-328-2201 or email civicmusic@rochestermn.gov.

