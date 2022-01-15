SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Civic Music opens callouts for summer concert series

Southeast Minnesota bands and musicians can apply online or mail materials to the city department.

Down by the Riverside
Mayo Park was filled with music fans for the first Down by the Riverside concert of the summer July 10, 2016, in downtown Rochester.
By Post-Bulletin staff report
January 15, 2022 05:53 PM
Share

ROCHESTER—Rochester Civic Music will accept applications for Down By The Riverside openers and forWARD concert series acts through mid-March.

The city’s music department seeks submissions from southeast Minnesota bands and musicians who would like to be hired for the summer Down By the Riverside concerts in Mayo Park, or the forWARD park concerts that take place across the city’s parks.

All musical genres are eligible, and musicians with original songs are encouraged to apply.

Acts must have enough music to fill a 45-minute set, provide their own instruments and amplification, and must be based in, or have a direct connection to Southeast Minnesota.

Bands and musicians can apply online via Google Form , email civicmusic@rochestermn.gov , or mail Rochester Civic Music at 201 4th St. SE, Suite 170, Rochester, MN 55904.

ADVERTISEMENT

Submissions must be mailed by March 18.

Mailed or emailed applications must include the following:

  • The name of the city or town the band is based in.
  • A contact person’s name, phone number, and e-mail address.
  • How the band is connected to southeast Minnesota.
  • Band photos and bios.
  • Song list.
  • Audio or video recordings of your band performing at least three songs (i.e., SoundCloud, YouTube, etc.)
  • Links to the musicians’ website and/or social media pages. 

Successful applicants will be contacted by April 1.
For more information, call 507-328-2201 or email civicmusic@rochestermn.gov.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What to read next
080721-MASKS-REQUIRED-06930.jpg
Local
Rochester mask mandate starts Sunday morning
Mayor Kim Norton signs an emergency order calling for indoor mask requirement through Feb. 7
January 15, 2022 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Bill Mercer.jpg
Local
Area briefs: Fillmore County road project wins paving award
Eagle Center names curator for art collections;
January 15, 2022 06:14 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Academic Notebook.png
Local
Academic Notebook: Mayo High School Student of the Month for January
Mayo High School Student of the Month for January
January 15, 2022 06:02 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2021 Dean's lists, graduates and scholarship recipients
Fall 2021 graduates, Dean's lists and scholarship recipients
January 15, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports