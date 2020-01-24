The Rochester Civic Theatre Company’s executive director has resigned after nearly two years on the job.
Kevin Miller took the post in February 2018; his tenure saw changes in theater offerings and practices intended to grow audiences.
“The board and staff of the Rochester Civic Theatre Company are appreciative of the leadership provided by Mr. Miller and we wish him well,” Jeff Haynes, Rochester Civic Theatre Board president, said in a statement announcing the resignation Friday.
Miller’s last day on the job was earlier in the week, but the organization reportedly took time to notify staff of his decision.
Friday’s statement said the resignation will allow him to spend more time with his family in Wisconsin.
Since taking the job, Miller has been commuting more than 100 miles from Chippewa Falls, Wis., which requires a nearly five-hour round trip.
Miller started the job following controversy at the Civic.
He followed former executive director Gregory Stavrou, who was accused of sexual harassment by several theater volunteers. Following Stavrou’s departure, the Civic's board of directors became embroiled in a dispute with a group known as Friends of the Rochester Civic Theatre, who started boycotting productions.
In announcing the most recent season, Miller said in May the schedule was part of a long-range plan to refocus the efforts of the Civic.
“We’re just getting going on this,” he said at the time.
The season is seen as charting a path of combined professional and amateur productions, which can be used as a teaching platform for local actors.
Miller’s resignation comes months after Rochester Art Center Executive Director Brian Austin announced his resignation, which took effect at the end of 2019.
Both resignations come as the Mayo Civic Center is undergoing transition with a new nonprofit entity overseeing the facility and local convention and visitors bureau operations.