Rochester Civic Theatre was put on notice Wednesday evening.
The non-profit performing arts organization is expecting a letter seeking to end its lease agreement, which has been in place for 70 years and is set to extend through 2028.
“I have to reluctantly support the notification clause in this,” Council Member Nick Campion said of following through on a recommendation of the council’s Outside Agency Oversight Committee.
Rochester Civic Theatre might need to rethink its plans for next season.
The Rochester Civic Theatre has returned three-quarters of the funding it received from the city, which could mark a new path for city-supported performing arts in Rochester.
As chairman of the committee, Campion cited hesitancy to take the action at one point, but eventually joined the majority of the council in a 6-1 vote to support the action.
Council Member Patrick Keane was the only council member opposed.
The council opted to delay a call to create a new operation model for the city-owned theater space, acknowledging the Rochester Civic Theatre staff and board will have 30 days to fix any alleged lease violations.
While he didn’t go into specific details, Rochester City Attorney Jason Loos told the council he believes the organization is in violation of seven of the lease’s 14 clauses, including the section that calls for the Civic Theatre to pay $1 in rent each year.
He added that most of the violations are related to failure to pay bills.
In a letter sent to Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer and Council President Randy Staver this week, Civic Theatre Board President Jeff Haynes disputed such allegations.
“The Civic Theatre is a tenant in good standing who has met the obligations of the lease agreement consistently since 2009 and is not in default,” he wrote.
While he has acknowledged the organization’s financial struggles, he said ending the lease with the potential to change how the space operates will cause added burden amid uncertainty. He pointed out the theater’s seven-show season drives about $400,000 in annual revenue.
However, Council Member Michael Wojcik said he continues to have questions about the theater’s standing, stating financial reports still appear to be inaccurate.
The financial concerns came to light earlier this year, after the resignation of the Civic Theatre’s executive director, Kevin Miller, in late January.
After the oversight committee had already started preparing a review of the theater’s finances after realizing the group hadn’t met during most of 2019 and the city hadn’t been receiving quarterly statements.
Campion said the lack of city oversight was due to miscommunication.
“We were operating under the understanding that there were quarterly disclosures happening,” he said.
Civic Theatre Board Member Diana Parks said the nonprofit board had also misplaced trust in the belief that its operations were under control.
“I will allow that some of my responsibility slipped,” she told the council, saying the board wants the opportunity to rectify things and succeed in the theater space.
The opportunity will likely have a 30-day limit with plans to seek an end to the lease.
Loos said he could deliver the notification letter Friday.
Wojcik said that doesn’t mean an end for the Civic Theatre in the city space.
“This is not excluding the existing folks from participating,” he said.
Under the related direction approved Wednesday, city staff will work on a potential collaborative performing arts model for the theater space, if Civic Theater is unable to correct its alleged lease violations.
Rymer, who initially proposed changing the operating model, said development of a new approach will likely involve several performing arts entities, as well as Experience Rochester as the manager of the Mayo Civic Center.
Staver said he expects the Civic Theatre to play a key part in the effort.
“Hopefully we can move forward,” he said. “We all want the same thing. We value Civic Theatre as a community amenity. We have a long history here.”