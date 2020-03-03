Jeff Haynes was waiting for a letter that never came.
When the Civic’s board president was called to a meeting with Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer and City Attorney Jason Loos, he assumed written notice to seek the end of the city’s lease with Rochester Civic Theatre was inevitable.
“I was fully expecting to receive a letter there,” he said of last week’s meeting.
The letter was never produced. Instead, a conversation revolved around lease details and the organization’s financial situation.
“As we worked through the points in the lease, during the week that had passed, they had resolved many of them,” Rymer said.
As a result, Rymer said he opted against seeking to end the lease, which has been in place for approximately 70 years.
The Rochester City Council authorized notifying the Civic Theatre’s board it would seek to end the lease last month. The next steps were expected to be the creation of a collaborative performing arts model to start after the Civic’s current season ends in May.
Now, it appears the Civic could hold the stage for another season, if the City Council approves.
“They need to have an answer from the council relatively quickly, if they are going to have that opportunity,” Rymer said.
Haynes said he’s suggesting the Civic cut its traditional seven-production season to five, which could provide space in the schedule for other theater companies to stage performances.
It’s a concept proposal as the city looked to end the theater’s lease, but how it would work with the Civic as chief tenant of the space remains to be seen.
“This is very preliminary,” Haynes said, pointing out the proposal hasn’t been discussed with the full theater board.
He said five shows have already been selected, based on their anticipated ability to draw audiences, and the Civic could consider extending performances or offering multiple shows to generate added revenue.
“These are just things we are thinking about,” he added, saying making it through the current season is the priority.
He said he’s also focused on fundraising efforts, which recently saw a second anonymous donor with a large contribution step forward. The theater is also seeking additional contributions in the coming weeks.
With that, Haynes said the theater also needs the City Council to eventually provide access to the $150,000 in city funds the Civic returned earlier this year.
On Monday, at least one council member said he’s ready to say no.
“The lease is very clear that we owe them nothing,” council member Shaun Palmer said. “They should expect nothing from the City Council.”
Others said such a decision was premature.
“I don’t feel like this is well-enough throughout to be strategic,” council member Michael Wojcik said, adding that he expects added financial details before city funds are released.
“We have never seen a set of financial statements that are mathematically accurate,” he said.
The council ended the discussion with a decision to revisit it when more information is available.
“We’re expecting in the next couple weeks we will have updated cash flows,” Rymer said.
A new audited financial statement is unlikely however.
Haynes said the theater’s new audit remains in progress, with the hope of extending the examination through the end of the year.
The Civic’s most-recent completed audit examined the nonprofit’s finances through July 2018.
While the next audit is in the works, Haynes said the Civic board and staff continue working to overcome recent financial difficulties and reduce expenses.
He said that will likely extend to planning next season without paid performers.
“At this point, I’m very determined to maintain a low-cost structure until we get on our feet,” he added.