Zumbro One Watershed One Plan Policy Committee, 9 a.m. Thursday at People's Energy Cooperative, 1775 S. Lake Shady Ave., Oronoco

Planning & Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 4th St. SE

Outside Agency Oversight Committee, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Room 104 of City Hall, 201 4th St. SE

2019 outstanding debt

Last week, the Rochester Civic Theatre provided city officials with a list of its outstanding debts at the end of 2019. The debt to businesses and individuals totaled $250,819.

Of the debts, at least 17 businesses had sent invoices of $1,000 or more that had gone unpaid for at least 90 days. They are:

Accounting Plus: $3,412

Arnold’s Supply: $1,116

Capital One Commercial Menards: $1,233

Double Tree Hotel: $29,863

Fairway Outdoor Funding: $3,000

Higher Standards: $1,246

Hilton Garden Inn: $16,373

Johnson Printing: $1,605

Kutzky First: $4,393

Minnesota UI: $16,482

Music Theatre International: $29,233

Post Bulletin Company: $1,551

Rochester Magazine: $2,062

Rochester Public Utilities: $4,388

Smith, Schaefer and Associates: $8,000

Ticket Force: $4,109

Townsquare Media: $2,516

Rochester Civic Theatre Board President Jeff Haynes said many of the unpaid bills have been covered since the report was generated.