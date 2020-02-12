Rochester Civic Theatre might need to rethink its plans for next season.
“We have titles we are working through,” Civic Theatre Board President Jeff Haynes said, noting a proposed schedule is approximately 80 percent complete, with plans for full board review this month.
However, the Rochester City Council’s Outside Agency Oversight Committee agreed Wednesday to recommend terminating the city’s agreement with the theater company. Haynes said even plans for the current season could be uncertain.
Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer, who initiated the recommendation last week, said the recommendation allows the Civic to maintain its existing production schedule, which runs through May 17.
At that point, the oversight committee, which is comprised of council members Nick Campion, Michael Wojcik and Shaun Palmer, is recommending a new model be in place for the city-owned facility.
The model would likely engage several performing arts groups.
“This is not the end of Rochester Civic Theatre,” Wojcik said. “They have a lot of opportunities.”
How those opportunities might be accessed and what other groups could be added to the mix is uncertain.
Rymer said city staff and staff from Experience Rochester, which oversees the Mayo Civic Center, will work on a vision for the theater space, which could include using other Civic Center space for rehearsals so more performances could be staged in the space that has been leased to the Civic since 1964.
The committee recommendation is expected to be reviewed by the full council during its meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. If the committee members maintain their stances, they would only need one other council member to move ahead with the proposed effort to transition the theater space.
The proposal comes as the Rochester Civic Theatre has been working to overcome financial struggles, which became public following the resignation of its executive director, Kevin Miller.
Council members cited Miller’s actions, as well as the lack of board oversight, as likely causes for problems being faced by the Civic Theatre.
“It’s probably an indicator of a need to challenge nonprofit boards,” Campion said, noting the council needs to ensure boards know what’s happening when they are supported by public dollars.
The council committed $200,000 to support the Civic’s operations this year, but asked for a return of $150,000, which will be held to cover maintenance costs.
Wojcik said he believes board members were to blame for not addressing issues he said should have been caught earlier.
“I think you are using the kid gloves a bit too much,” he told Campion, suggesting the theater company’s actions hampered community engagement in the space provided by the city.
Campion said Miller was responsible for the operational performance of the theater company but agreed others had a role to play.
“The bag is clearly held by a lot of people,” he said.
With the proposed change being considered, Haynes, who became board president in January, said it’s unclear how the organization will move forward.
Since Miller’s resignation, the IBM employee has stepped in to cover some duties while theater staff have also tackled new work as the organization seeks to maintain existing operations and set a path forward.
“There are a lot of drawbacks to the way we are currently organized,” he said, noting the uncertainty makes it difficult to ponder changes.
As for the proposed transition for the theater space, Rymer said he plans to hold public listening sessions as soon as possible if the City Council opts to seek a new model of operations. He said such sessions will seek to engage various performing arts groups and will be open to the public in an effort to generate ideas and gauge interest.
He said he’d plan to update the council by May 4 but added that a complete recommendation may not be ready at that time.
Rymer said it’s too early to say whether the theater space could go dark after the Civic’s current season.
Wojcik said he sees the proposed path as a way to ensure the theater remains a space used by the community.
“That civic portion is critically important to me,” he said.