The post-Civil War lives of the men who fought the battles will be the subject of the next meeting of the Rochester Civil War Round Table, 7 p.m. Wednesday at the History Center of Olmsted County, 1195 West Circle Drive SW.
In "Civil War Veterans...Now What?" speaker C.J. Lee will look at how veterans were transitioned back to civilian life after the war ended in 1865. Pensions and long-term care proved a major challenge for the country, but programs set up after the Civil War became a blueprint for modern-day support for veterans.
The public is invited.