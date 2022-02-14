SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Claremont man arrested for reportedly threatening neighbor with machete Sunday

The 40-year-old man is being held at the Steele County jail pending his arraignment Tuesday morning in Dodge County District Court.

Claremont - Dodge County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 14, 2022 10:07 AM
CLAREMONT — A 40-year-old man was arrested Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, after he reportedly broke into a neighbor's apartment, threatened the couple there with a machete and then barricaded himself in his own apartment.

Members of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office were called about 4:40 p.m. Sunday to a disturbance in Claremont.

A woman told deputies that her neighbor, identified as Samuel Zambrano Ramirez, broken into her apartment over a dispute about money and was brandishing a machete and making threats while attempting to assault the woman and her partner, according to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

By the time law enforcement arrived, Zambrano Ramirez had returned to his own apartment and barricaded himself inside.

"Negotiations were attempted, but were unsuccessful at convincing the suspect to exit the apartment on his own," according to the news release. "Forced entry was made into the suspect’s apartment, who was taken into custody without further incident."

No injuries were reported.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Kasson Police Department, West Concord Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Claremont Fire Department, Dodge Center Ambulance and the Dodge County Emergency Management team.

The incident remains under investigation. Zambrano Ramirez is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

