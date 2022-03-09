SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Clarke wins Rochester Township Board seat

Clarke challenged 18-year incumbent Brian Mueller, winning 85% of the vote.

220212-19.jpeg
Nathan Clarke
Contributed photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
March 08, 2022 10:08 PM
ROCHESTER — Nathan Clarke is the preliminary winner of a seat on the Rochester Township Board in an election Tuesday.

Clarke carried about 85% of 280 ballots cast, according to preliminary results in the three-way race for seat 2 on the board.

Incumbent Brian Mueller received 8% of the vote and Nathan Smischney had 3%. Five ballots were considered “spoiled,” township officials said.

Controversy over a proposed development at the site of a great blue heron nest colony fueled interest in what has been an uncontested post for nearly 20 years.

Clarke said the development was a catalyst for his campaign, but also he also wants to address policy issues as a board member.

“I think the board should be setting overall policy – land use policy,” Clarke said. “I’m hoping we can put more emphasis on that.”

Clarke said he was thankful for Mueller’s 18 years of service on the board.

“My understanding is that it’s a thankless job,” Clarke said.

brian mueller.jpg
Brian Mueller<br/>
Contributed photo

Mueller stopped short of saying the job has been thankless.

“You hear from people when things aren’t going their way,” he said. “It’s one of those jobs where if nobody knows your name, you’re doing a good job.”

Mueller said it’s good to get new blood into local leadership positions and wished Clarke well.

Mueller added he was glad to be a part of the changes and growth in the township over the last few years.

“It’s been kind of fun,” he said. “Though it has gotten more contentious the last few years, unfortunately.”

Mueller recalled the challenges of the 2008 recession when development came to a halt and prices for township operations shot up. However, the township has kept a tight budget and sizable reserve to meet such occasions, he said. Which might be needed this year as fuel costs rise.

Road maintenance and fuel are the biggest expenses for the township, he said.

“It could come to a screeching halt pretty quick again,” Mueller said. “We’ll see.”

Clarke said he’s looking forward to getting to work and that his job teaching accounting and finance at Rochester Community and Technical College will give him flexibility to serve.

“It’s going to be a big learning curve,” Clarke said, adding that he’ll be looking to the other four board members for guidance.

The election results will be canvased at the regular township board meeting Thursday and certified by the Olmsted County Auditor’s office.

