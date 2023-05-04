Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Claudia Tabini honored with Maude Finch Award

The United Way of Olmsted County award recognizes women who give, advocate or volunteer with United Way's partners to advance the common good in the community.

A woman smiling.
Claudia Tabini, director of community engagement with Cradle 2 Career, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Rochester. Tabini was honored with the Maude Finch Award from United Way of Olmsted County in April 2023.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 8:13 AM

ROCHESTER — Claudia Tabini has long served youth in Rochester.

After more than 14 years with the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester and community engagement work with Cradle 2 Career, Tabini was honored with the Maude Finch Award from the United Way of Olmsted County on April 25, 2023. The award recognizes women who give, advocate or volunteer with United Way's partners to advance the common good in the community.

“The community saw a need,” Tabini told the Post Bulletin about the start of Cradle 2 Career. “That’s why we say we are a community-wide, community-owned initiative.”

Find more news important to you

While in honor of Maude Finch, the first recording secretary of the Rochester Community Chest, the award shows the importance of giving back in the community, according to a statement from the United Way. It's her same "spirit of service" the organization sees in Tabini.

“Women United members change lives,” Tabini said of the group that bestows the award. “When we think about volunteering and working for our community, we tend to think we are changing lives, and today I would like to invite you to think differently. Yes, through volunteering and working for our community we get to change lives. Now, look at these actions as learning opportunities for you, and let your actions change your life, too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tabini joined the Boys and Girls Club in 2008 where she helped develop new events, served on the board of directors and volunteered with children. At Cradle 2 Career, she works to build relationships, improve educational outcomes for every student, and connect networks of individuals and organizations to positively change the systems that support kids’ achievement.

A group of women pose for a photo with an award.
Claudia Tabini was honored with the Maude Finch Award from the United Way of Olmsted County on April 25, 2023, in Rochester. The award recognizes women who give, advocate or volunteer with United Way's partners to advance the common good in the community.
Contributed / United Way of Olmsted County

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Arbor Gardens
Business
Rochester firm paid $4.9 million for Eyota senior living facility
May 04, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
053022.N.MPR.NEWSPAPER3.jpg
Minnesota
'Hyperlocal' news fading away as rural Minnesota newspapers disappear, report says
May 03, 2023 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Melissa Van Der Stad
091421-LIFESOURCE-05106.jpg
Health
LifeSource, which has a monopoly in Minnesota’s organ transplant system, receives a failing grade
May 03, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center Mask Policy
Health
When it comes to lifestyle changes, baby steps make a difference, Mayo doc says
May 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
College
High-scoring Koak says Southwest Minnesota State 'a good fit for me'
May 04, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
KOR.01.JPG
Sports
Rochester's Veney, Kor among 9 area players selected in USHL Draft
May 04, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
MORRISSEY.png
College
Austin Bruins center Gavin Morrissey changes course, commits to Wisconsin
May 03, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman