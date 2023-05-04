Claudia Tabini honored with Maude Finch Award

ROCHESTER — Claudia Tabini has long served youth in Rochester.

After more than 14 years with the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester and community engagement work with Cradle 2 Career, Tabini was honored with the Maude Finch Award from the United Way of Olmsted County on April 25, 2023. The award recognizes women who give, advocate or volunteer with United Way's partners to advance the common good in the community.

“The community saw a need,” Tabini told the Post Bulletin about the start of Cradle 2 Career. “That’s why we say we are a community-wide, community-owned initiative.”

While in honor of Maude Finch, the first recording secretary of the Rochester Community Chest, the award shows the importance of giving back in the community, according to a statement from the United Way. It's her same "spirit of service" the organization sees in Tabini.

“Women United members change lives,” Tabini said of the group that bestows the award. “When we think about volunteering and working for our community, we tend to think we are changing lives, and today I would like to invite you to think differently. Yes, through volunteering and working for our community we get to change lives. Now, look at these actions as learning opportunities for you, and let your actions change your life, too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tabini joined the Boys and Girls Club in 2008 where she helped develop new events, served on the board of directors and volunteered with children. At Cradle 2 Career, she works to build relationships, improve educational outcomes for every student, and connect networks of individuals and organizations to positively change the systems that support kids’ achievement.