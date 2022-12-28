99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Climbing into the new year: Students take on Ninja Camp between the holidays in Rochester

Kids ages six to 13 years old honed their ninja skills at Roca's camp.

Roca Climbing & Fitness Ninja Camp
Michael Njoroge, 10, climbs a wall during Roca Climbing & Fitness' "Ninja Camp" on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
December 28, 2022 04:24 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Ten-year-old Michael Njoroge was trying to stretch as far as he could to reach the right peg Wednesday morning while strapped into a harness on a climbing wall. He tried a couple times, getting to a certain height before coming back down to start again.

He was at Roca Climbing and Fitness — a climbing gym in north Rochester — which was hosting a camp for youth the week between Christmas and New Year’s. For students in the weird school-less haze between the holidays, climbing offered a fun alternative to staying at home.

"The kids are exploring the whole gym," said Karen Schaar, Roca CEO. "I think that's what this sport is: for some kids, they haven't found their niche anywhere else. Then they come here and go 'Whoa, this is amazing; I can do these really cool things.'"

Roca Climbing & Fitness Ninja Camp
Layla Dube, 8, does a flip on a set of rings during Roca Climbing & Fitness' "Ninja Camp" on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The gym marks different routes to climb, with varying levels of difficulty. Njoroge had set a goal for himself of not taking the easiest route.

However, no matter how much time he spent trying to climb up the wall, repelling back to the floor is an experience all on its own.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s better than the actual climbing itself,” Njoroge said.

The gym was closed to the public during the camp, so the kids had free range of the facilities. Dubbed "Ninja Camp," the gym set up a number of challenges for the students. They could swing by a rope, hang by rings, run up a steep incline and so on. A group of kids were "bouldering," which is the skill of climbing along the wall up to a certain height without a harness.

The camp was for those ages 6 to 13 years old. Some of the climbers were learning their skills for the first time.

In spite of his age, 7-year-old James Barton was already an old hand at the gym. By his own estimation, he's already been climbing for a couple years. His father, Phil Barton, one of the coaches at Roca, said it's actually been a bit longer.

Roca Climbing & Fitness Ninja Camp
Lexi Konz, 10, climbs a wall during Roca Climbing & Fitness' "Ninja Camp" on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"I have a climbing wall in my house," Phil Barton said. "He's actually been climbing since he was like 1 (year old)."

Barton said the students attending the camp are a mixed bag of skills. Some are climbing for the first time. Others, like his son, are almost as used to climbing as they are walking.

Although she hasn't been climbing long, 10-year-old Lexi Konz lacked no confidence Wednesday morning. She strapped on her harness, clipped a chalk bag to her waist, and started making her way up the roughly 50-foot wall.

Though she's relatively new to the sport, it's simultaneously become a stress reliever as well as a form of motivation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It just clears my mind and makes me happy,” Konz said. "It makes me think about stuff, and figure things out and think 'I can do this.'"

Roca Climbing & Fitness Ninja Camp
James Barton, 7, swings on a set of rings during Roca Climbing & Fitness' "Ninja Camp" on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Roca Climbing & Fitness Ninja Camp
Tucker Wilson, 9, swings on a rope during Roca Climbing & Fitness' "Ninja Camp" on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Roca Climbing & Fitness Ninja Camp
Lincoln Seavey, 9, takes part in Roca Climbing & Fitness' "Ninja Camp" on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Roca Climbing & Fitness Ninja Camp
Allie Grinde Barton, 8, swings on a set of rings during Roca Climbing & Fitness' "Ninja Camp" on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTERPEOPLEPB INSTAGRAM
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Restaurants Open 2022.png
Business
2022 in Review: It was a flavorful year for new food choices in Rochester
The Med City grew more flavorful in 2022 as its menu expanded by several restaurants and shops. Here's a small sampling of the places that started cooking, pouring and scooping in the past year.
December 28, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
phillip eugene turner
Local
Rochester man facing attempted murder charge for shooting girlfriend in the head
The man told law enforcement she shot herself. Police say the angle and position of the bullet wound makes that unlikely.
December 28, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Kiera Patricia Smith
Local
Chicago woman gets day in court for 2016 assault after hitting another woman with a car in Rochester
The woman was initially charged in 2016 and a warrant for her arrest was finally served this week. She's accused of hitting her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend with her vehicle.
December 28, 2022 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
IMG_1438.jpg
Business
Warren Williams serves smiles every day after 47 years working in downtown Rochester
The Williams family, which owns Eagle Grocery, has been a part of Rochester for over 50 years. Warren Williams, who opened the store in 1975, still comes into work every day, at the age of 92.
December 28, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson