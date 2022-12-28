Climbing into the new year: Students take on Ninja Camp between the holidays in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Ten-year-old Michael Njoroge was trying to stretch as far as he could to reach the right peg Wednesday morning while strapped into a harness on a climbing wall. He tried a couple times, getting to a certain height before coming back down to start again.

He was at Roca Climbing and Fitness — a climbing gym in north Rochester — which was hosting a camp for youth the week between Christmas and New Year’s. For students in the weird school-less haze between the holidays, climbing offered a fun alternative to staying at home.

"The kids are exploring the whole gym," said Karen Schaar, Roca CEO. "I think that's what this sport is: for some kids, they haven't found their niche anywhere else. Then they come here and go 'Whoa, this is amazing; I can do these really cool things.'"

Layla Dube, 8, does a flip on a set of rings during Roca Climbing & Fitness' "Ninja Camp" on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The gym marks different routes to climb, with varying levels of difficulty. Njoroge had set a goal for himself of not taking the easiest route.

However, no matter how much time he spent trying to climb up the wall, repelling back to the floor is an experience all on its own.

“I think it’s better than the actual climbing itself,” Njoroge said.

The gym was closed to the public during the camp, so the kids had free range of the facilities. Dubbed "Ninja Camp," the gym set up a number of challenges for the students. They could swing by a rope, hang by rings, run up a steep incline and so on. A group of kids were "bouldering," which is the skill of climbing along the wall up to a certain height without a harness.

The camp was for those ages 6 to 13 years old. Some of the climbers were learning their skills for the first time.

In spite of his age, 7-year-old James Barton was already an old hand at the gym. By his own estimation, he's already been climbing for a couple years. His father, Phil Barton, one of the coaches at Roca, said it's actually been a bit longer.

Lexi Konz, 10, climbs a wall during Roca Climbing & Fitness' "Ninja Camp" on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"I have a climbing wall in my house," Phil Barton said. "He's actually been climbing since he was like 1 (year old)."

Barton said the students attending the camp are a mixed bag of skills. Some are climbing for the first time. Others, like his son, are almost as used to climbing as they are walking.

Although she hasn't been climbing long, 10-year-old Lexi Konz lacked no confidence Wednesday morning. She strapped on her harness, clipped a chalk bag to her waist, and started making her way up the roughly 50-foot wall.

Though she's relatively new to the sport, it's simultaneously become a stress reliever as well as a form of motivation.

“It just clears my mind and makes me happy,” Konz said. "It makes me think about stuff, and figure things out and think 'I can do this.'"

James Barton, 7, swings on a set of rings during Roca Climbing & Fitness' "Ninja Camp" on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Tucker Wilson, 9, swings on a rope during Roca Climbing & Fitness' "Ninja Camp" on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Lincoln Seavey, 9, takes part in Roca Climbing & Fitness' "Ninja Camp" on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin