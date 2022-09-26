Law enforcement: Cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana seized in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department seized several pounds of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana on Thursday, Sept. 22.

While executing a search warrant, officers located the narcotics at a northwest Rochester hotel. Two Red Wing residents, 29-year-old Coby McKinley and 41-year-old Venus Melendez, are facing charges of first-degree controlled-substance sale, first-degree controlled-substance possession and third-degree controlled-substance sale.

“These sizable seizures illustrate our Criminal Interdiction Unit’s commitment to removing drugs from our community. As an agency, we also strive to educate those suffering from addiction about diversion and treatment options,” Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a press release.

RPD worked with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team and Mower County Sheriff’s Office.