News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Law enforcement: Cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana seized in northwest Rochester

Two Red Wing residents are facing charges of first degree controlled substance sale, first degree controlled substance possession and third degree controlled substance sale.

OCSO Incident Report
By Staff reports
September 26, 2022 04:45 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department seized several pounds of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana on Thursday, Sept. 22.

While executing a search warrant, officers located the narcotics at a northwest Rochester hotel. Two Red Wing residents, 29-year-old Coby McKinley and 41-year-old Venus Melendez, are facing charges of first-degree controlled-substance sale, first-degree controlled-substance possession and third-degree controlled-substance sale.

“These sizable seizures illustrate our Criminal Interdiction Unit’s commitment to removing drugs from our community. As an agency, we also strive to educate those suffering from addiction about diversion and treatment options,” Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a press release.

RPD worked with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team and Mower County Sheriff’s Office.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
