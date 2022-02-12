Cold doesn't dampen Polar Plunge

ROCHESTER – Brandon Buckingham took his first cold-weather plunge into the lake at Foster Arend Park 15 years ago at the invite of a co-worker.

Saturday afternoon, the pair was joined by 48 co-workers and friends who raised $53,687 Special Olympics Minnesota by the time their group participated in the 21st annual Rochester Polar Plunge, shortly before 2 p.m.

“We’ll probably be close to $70,000,” Buckingham predicted of the Rochester Motor Cars team fundraising efforts.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, who has been helping organize the local Polar Plunge since it started, anticipated the team’s contribution will help the local event reach its $250,000 goal, with nearly $230,000 logged by 3 p.m. Saturday and other donations expected to be turned in during the following weeks.

For Buckingham, a last-minute donation from a friend put him over his $25,000 personal goal, which is a steep increase from the $200 he helped raise in his first year.

Brandon Buckingham wades though the lake at Foster Arend Park as some of his Rochester Motor Cars teammates prepare to jump into the water Saturday during the 21st annual Rochester Polar Plunge. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

While he enjoyed his first Polar Plunge, the sales manager at Rochester Toyota said added personal motivation came when his son, Lincoln, was born with Down Syndrome 13 years ago.

“It just got really near and dear to our heart after that,” he said.

This year, the funds Buckingham and his team raised are helping his son, as well as more than 350 other area athletes, participate in the Special Olympics and related activities.

Buckingham’s funds alone are estimated by Special Olympics Minnesota to be enough to send as many as 20 local athletes with intellectual disabilities to the Special Olympics USA Games.

While Saturday’s event drew 663 people willing to take a cold-weather dip, Buckingham was one of six who signed up as “super plungers,” opting for 24 jumps in a 24-hour period.

An unexpected death in his family kept Buckingham from joining the elite group, but two of his fellow Rochester Motor Cars teammates, Randy Vath and Jake Halloran, started making jumps Friday afternoon. They were joined by Jared Pellis and John Johnson, as well as super-plungers organizer Macey Tesmer.

The small group’s 24th plunge kicked off festivities Saturday as other participants started lining up for their first dive.

“It’s definitely a mind-over-matter thing,” Vath said as the group readied its final plunge.

He said warmer temperatures in the mid-teens Friday were offset by cold winds, so Saturday’s near-zero temperature without wind actually felt like a bit of an improvement.

Responses from the plungers that followed throughout the next two hours were mixed, with some declaring it wasn’t as bad as expected and others clearly struggling with the experience.

Torgerson said approximately 60% of plunge participants are people who’ve participated in past events.

While Buckingham was disappointed he wasn’t able to join the super plungers for a fifth year, Buckingham said he had to join the team’s 15th annual jump.

“How could I not?” he said, pointing to the dozens of friends and co-workers lining up for their plunge.

In the end, he said it’s about community and helping Special Olympics athletes, as well as sharing the rewarding experience with others.