Work on a $5 million reconstruction project for portions of Collegeview and Silver Creek roads starts Wednesday.
The project is slated to be completed in two phases, with timelines dependent on the weather.
“The roadway pavement on County State Aid Highway 9 (also known as Collegeview Road) is severely deteriorated,” Olmsted County Transportation Supervisor Scott Holmes said. “It was last overlaid in 1988, so it’s beyond overdue for repair."
The reconstruction project will fix the pavement, add a roundabout where Collegeview and Silver Creek roads meet and seek to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow, he added.
The project was originally proposed as a joint effort with Rochester, but county officials opted to move forward without the city’s help when the two entities failed to reach agreement on the design west of the planned roundabout. The Olmsted County commissioners decided to maintain four existing traffic lanes, but some Rochester City Council members wanted to see a two-lane configuration.
With plans to maintain four lanes, the first phase of the project will construct the roundabout, and close Collegeview Drive from the Rochester Technical and Community College Heintz Center entrance to East Circle Drive.
Phase one includes a detour routing traffic around construction, but allowing access to county buildings through Campus Drive. Detour signs will be in place, and the change will affect Rochester Public Transit routes 3 and 3D.
“Due to the influx of vehicles using Campus Drive during the CSAH 9 project, we will no longer be allowing parking on that street,” Olmsted County Director of Facilities and Building Operations Mat Miller said. “If Campus Drive is cleared, it will be much safer for all the trucks and traffic coming through.”
Miller said the change will create some parking strain but said there is available parking at all other Olmsted County Government Campus buildings and that parking stalls are generally first-come, first-served.
“It’s going to be uncomfortable for a bit, but in the end, CSAH 9 will be a better, safer road for all of us,” he said.
The second phases of the project is tentatively slated to start in August and continue to early November. It will reconstruct remaining portions of Collegeview and Silver Creek roads.