News | Local

Collision on US 52 sends Goodhue woman to hospital

Accident happend shortly after 11 a.m.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
October 15, 2021 05:50 AM
ZUMBROTA -- A collision between a tractor-trailer rig and a passenger vehicle sent a Goodhue woman to the hospital Thursday.

Lawrence Anthony Putzier, 60, of Dover, was driving a 2018 Freightliner Tractor southbound on U.S. Highway 52 at 11:04 a.m., and Nancylu Gretchen Arndt, 82, of Goodhue, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox behind the vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Arndt was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. Putzier was uninjured from the crash.

The Zumbrota Police Department responded to the scene.

