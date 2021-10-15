Collision on US 52 sends Goodhue woman to hospital

ZUMBROTA -- A collision between a tractor-trailer rig and a passenger vehicle sent a Goodhue woman to the hospital Thursday.

Lawrence Anthony Putzier, 60, of Dover, was driving a 2018 Freightliner Tractor southbound on U.S. Highway 52 at 11:04 a.m., and Nancylu Gretchen Arndt, 82, of Goodhue, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox behind the vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Arndt was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. Putzier was uninjured from the crash.

The Zumbrota Police Department responded to the scene.