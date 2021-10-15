Collision on US 52 sends Goodhue woman to hospital
Accident happend shortly after 11 a.m.
ZUMBROTA -- A collision between a tractor-trailer rig and a passenger vehicle sent a Goodhue woman to the hospital Thursday.
Lawrence Anthony Putzier, 60, of Dover, was driving a 2018 Freightliner Tractor southbound on U.S. Highway 52 at 11:04 a.m., and Nancylu Gretchen Arndt, 82, of Goodhue, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox behind the vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Arndt was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. Putzier was uninjured from the crash.
The Zumbrota Police Department responded to the scene.
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.