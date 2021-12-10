Coming meteor show is one of year's best

This weekend and early this coming week, the morning skies over Rochester are definitely worth waking up and bundling up for to enjoy the annual Geminid meteor shower, one of the best in the year.

It reaches its peak early Tuesday morning, but it’s also a pretty show this weekend in the predawn hours.

Meteor showers occur when the Earth runs into a debris trail of dust and small pebbles as it orbits around the sun. Most debris trails are left behind by passing comets that wander into our part of the solar system.

The Geminids are unusual because the debris trail was left behind by a messy asteroid dubbed by astronomers as 3200 Phaethon .

This asteroid was discovered in 1983 and may have a diameter of around three miles. 3200 Phaethon is a real cosmic litterbug!

All meteor showers are best seen from midnight to morning twilight, especially two to three hours before twilight. That’s because our part of the Earth has rotated into the direction of Earth’s orbit and the debris trail. A good analogy is driving on a warm summer evening; you get many more bugs on your front windshield than on your rear window. After midnight we’re facing the “front windshield.”

This year, the Geminids will be especially good because the moon sets about 3:00 a.m., leaving us with a darker sky. You’ll have ample time to watch for meteors as twilight kicks in.

On Tuesday morning, during the peak of the Geminids, try to get out to the darker countryside if you’re not already living there. You may see well over 50 to 100 meteors an hour. Even if you’re stuck with more lit-up urban skies, it’s possible to see 20 to 30 “shooting stars” an hour.

Some of these meteors are slamming into our atmosphere at more than 40 miles a second. These bits of dust and pebbles get incinerated and vaporized anywhere from 40 to 60 miles above our heads. There’s no way you would be able to see the actual combustion of tiny debris that high up. The light you see results from tiny columns of air becoming temporarily destabilized and excited as the debris slams through it. Electrons from the atoms get bounced away and then quickly return to their stable orbit. These streaks can often stay visible for a second or two after the meteor passes while the column of air gets its act back together.

Meteors can and do sport different colors depending on what kind of gases they run into, how large they are, and how fast they’re moving. In general, the reddish-tinged meteors tend to be slower meteors and faster meteors are more bluish.

This shower is called the Geminid meteor shower because all of the meteors appear to be coming from the general direction of the constellation Gemini the Twins, which is in the early morning western sky. By no means restrict your viewing to that part of the sky, however, because the meteors will be all over the heavens.

The best way to view is to layer up in clothes, coats and blankets and lay back on a fully reclining lawn chair, rolling your eyes all around and keeping count of how many meteors you see. Above all, be patient and vigilant.

Meteor shower watching is fun with a group of people because the more sets of eyes you have scanning the sky, the more meteors you’ll see collectively.

Happy Geminid watching!

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul, and author of the book “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .