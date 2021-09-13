Comment period continues for transportation improvement program

The Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments continues seeking public input on the draft of its 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program.

The 30-day comment period for the multi-year program of federally funded transportation projects in the Rochester-Olmsted County region ends at noon Sept. 22.

The program includes street and highway projects, as well as planned active transportation and transit projects, that are expected to receive federal transportation funds, which will be coordinated by the council.

The draft program document, a StoryMap summary of the proposed program, and the 2021 Annual List of Projects status report are available on the ROCOG web site, rocogmn.org , or by contacting Bryan Law, Principal Transportation Planner, at 507-328-7112 or law.bryan@co.olmsted.mn.us.

The ROCOG Policy Board will discuss the program, take final public comments and vote on adopting the proposed program during a meeting at noon Sept. 22 in conference room 186 at 2122 Campus Drive SE. The meeting will also be accessible by the public via Microsoft Teams, with access details to be posted at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal .