Commission will continue review of police policies Wednesday

Use of force by a Rochester police officer can result in a special review by a five-member board, if the police chief deems it necessary.

Rochester Police Department policy also states a board will be convened to review an officer’s discharge of a firearm “whether the employee was on- or off-duty, excluding training, recreational use of the killing of an animal for humane needs.”

The policy is one of seven policies set to be reviewed by the city’s Police Policy Oversight Commission during its monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Residents can listen to the online meeting or participate in the public comment period by calling (347) 352-4853 and using the conference ID number 458 536 76#.

A video of the meeting will be posted at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas following the meeting.

In addition to reviewing how and when a use-of-force review board is convened, the commission will discuss the Rochester Police Department’s policy related to the public recording of law enforcement activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The policy states officers will not prohibit or intentionally interfere with lawful recordings of their activities, but it also outlines examples of when recordings can be considered problematic, which include efforts to tamper with a witness or suspect, inciting others to break the law and being close enough to become a safety hazard.

The department policy states warnings regarding potential interference should be accompanied with directions on how anyone recording the scene can continue to do so without hampering police activity.

“For example, rather than directing an individual to clear the area, an officer could advise the person that he/she may continue observing and recording from the sidewalk across the street,” the policy states.

Other policies set for review Wednesday include those on volunteer programs, off-duty law enforcement actions, medical cannabis, evidence disclosures and Police Officers Standards and Training Board licensing.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Rochester

• Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DD1h89VmL-E

ADVERTISEMENT

• Police Policy Oversight Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday, by virtual meeting. Details for connecting to the meeting are posted at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas .

Olmsted County

• Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the government center. The meeting will be livestreamed at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board study session, 5 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW. Meeting will livestream at YouTube.com/ISD535 .