Commissioners seek Seneca development agreement

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County staff will work with Titan Development and Investments on potential development of the former Seneca Foods canning facility site.

County commissioners voted 5-2 without comment Tuesday to approve a non-binding agreement aimed at reaching a development agreement for the 10.6-acre at the intersection of 12th Street and Third Avenue Southeast.

“There is no predetermined outcome with Titan,” Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Tom Canan said.

Titan, along with three other groups, responded to a request for development ideas related to the site the county purchased in 2019 for $5.6 million.

Details of the proposed development remain confidential until an agreement is reached, according to Canan.

Titan is a Rochester-based development and real estate company led by Andy Chafoulias and has a history of creating affordable and senior housing, as well as retail development.

While the county and developer look to finalize a proposed plan for the site, at least one other group is hoping there’s still room to participate.

Scott Maloney, executive director of Family Service Rochester, said he attended Tuesday’s meeting with the hope of speaking to a member of the Titan team. He was joined by Jon Losness, executive director of Families First of Minnesota

Family Service Rochester and Families First of Minnesota are two of seven nonprofits that proposed creating a nonprofit center on approximately 2.5 acres of the site, using a triangular section that could serve as a buffer between new development and Graham Park, while linking a variety of community-based services.

“The concept doesn’t die with not being chosen,” he said, adding that he believes the group’s proposal could coincide with other uses, especially senior or affordable housing.

In addition to Titan and the nonprofits, the county saw statements of interest from the Curling Club of Rochester and Noble Development Co.

While proposals remained confidential, Deputy County Administrator Pete Giesen said they were shared with county commissioners outside the public meeting.

County Administrator Heidi Welsch said no deadline exists for reaching an agreement with Titan, but if the county and developer find agreeable terms there is expected to be opportunity for public engagement in the process before a final agreement is signed.

Timeline

1929 -- Reid-Murdoch and Co. launches canning operations at 1217 Third Ave. SE in Rochester.

1931 -- Ear-of-corn water tower is constructed

1948 -- Libby, McNeil and Libby Inc. acquires the operation

1982 -- Seneca Foods purchases the plant.

June 2018 -- Seneca announces it will end canning operations.

Feb. 19, 2019 -- Olmsted County Commissioners vote 5-2 to purchase Seneca site for $5.6 million.

May 23, 2019 -- Discussion during Destination Medical Center Corp. board meeting reveals conflicting views of site as potential location of transit hub.

April 20, 2020 -- Rochester City Council holds closed session to discuss possible agreement to use a portion of the former Seneca site as a rapid-transit hub.

April 21, 2020 -- Olmsted County commissioners hold a closed session to discuss proposed agreement.

May 4, 2020 -- Rochester City Council unanimously votes to start work on rapid-transit project without connection to the Seneca area.

Nov. 3, 2020 -- Olmsted County approves a $1.1 million contract to demolish the canning facility and restore the water tower.

March 15, 2022 – Olmsted County and Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. issue a request for development ideas related to the former Seneca property.

Aug. 16, 2022 – Olmsted County commissioners vote 5-2 to work with Titan Development and Investments to create a potential development agreement related to the property.