Common Ground motel project seeks to overcome barrier to sobriety

ROCHESTER — Jacob McGuire said renovations to a South Broadway motel are expected to help people overcome addiction by offering housing at no added charge.

“This is one of the biggest obstacles to peoples recovery,” he said of housing challenges.

McGuire and his wife, Mattea, own Common Ground , a Rochester-based addiction treatment provider, recently purchased the former Best Price Inn at 1817 S. Broadway Ave. with the intention of providing a sober-living environment for clients receiving outpatient treatment.

On Tuesday, they gathered with some staff and neighbors during a meeting required before submitting a development application to change the use of the former hotel.

The proposed use is allowed under current zoning for the site, but city, county and state staff must review portions of the project.

Heading into that review, the McGuires answered a handful of questions from neighbors, attempting to address concerns and assure them that the new use will be good for the community and their clients.

“We want this to be successful for everyone involved,” Jacob McGuire said.

Mattea McGuire, who is Common Ground’s CEO, said the goal is to provide temporary housing for clients undergoing outpatient treatment at their center on Seventh Street Southwest.

While Common Ground is paid for treatment through insurance claims and other private sources, she said clients are not charged for housing while active in 15 hours of weekly treatment that typically lasts 30 days.

“It works, because the clients stay in the program longer,” she said.

She said the outpatient housing is often a last step as people transition from inpatient treatment to more-regulated halfway houses. She said the sober house allows clients to have more freedom while also continuing to work with Common Ground staff.

The site will also offer some short-term rental units to house successful clients as they transition away from outpatient treatment.

“That helps them get on their feet a bit more after they get out of our program,” Mattea McGuire said.

Addressing neighbors’ concerns about potential relapses into addiction, she said clients are routinely tested and monitored, with any sign of drug or alcohol use resulting in being moved from the site.

She said the oversight is more than would be seen at a low-cost mote, which could end up renting rooms to people actively using drugs.

With the neighborhood meeting held, Mattea McGuire said she plans to submit a development application to the city this week, with the hope of gaining approval for the project next month.

Until then, she’s distributed her personal contact information to neighbors, so they can reach out to her with concerns, and said she plans to continue making repairs to the former motel.

“We have been here remodeling for the last two and half weeks, from sun up to sun down,” she said.

