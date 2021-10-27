SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

'Communication station' help students engage at Hoover Early Learning

The communications board, which is hanging on a chain-link fence in the playground, has 32 squares that express different emotions and activities, such as "please," "yes," "no," "bathroom," "help" and "hurt."

By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 27, 2021 04:42 PM
Share

Students at Hoover Early Learning will have a little easier time expressing their thoughts and feelings with a recent addition at the school's playground.

On Wednesday, Rochester Public Schools held a brief dedication ceremony for what is being called "the communications board." According to a statement from the district, the board is "designed to allow children with speech, language or hearing challenges a better opportunity to communicate with their peers in a social setting."

Anita Courts, a speech and language pathologist with the district, reiterated that.

"I just hope it's a way for them to improve their ability to interact with their peers," Courts said. "It's for those kids that may be hearing impaired, they may be autistic, or just have language or severe speech challenges."

The board, which is hanging on a chain-link fence in the playground, has 32 squares that express different emotions and activities, such as "please," "yes," "no," "bathroom," "help," and "hurt."

ADVERTISEMENT

Located on Elton Hills Drive, Hoover Early Learning houses students from 3-5 years old.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
What to read next
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts