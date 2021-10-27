'Communication station' help students engage at Hoover Early Learning

Students at Hoover Early Learning will have a little easier time expressing their thoughts and feelings with a recent addition at the school's playground.

On Wednesday, Rochester Public Schools held a brief dedication ceremony for what is being called "the communications board." According to a statement from the district, the board is "designed to allow children with speech, language or hearing challenges a better opportunity to communicate with their peers in a social setting."

Anita Courts, a speech and language pathologist with the district, reiterated that.

"I just hope it's a way for them to improve their ability to interact with their peers," Courts said. "It's for those kids that may be hearing impaired, they may be autistic, or just have language or severe speech challenges."

The board, which is hanging on a chain-link fence in the playground, has 32 squares that express different emotions and activities, such as "please," "yes," "no," "bathroom," "help," and "hurt."

Located on Elton Hills Drive, Hoover Early Learning houses students from 3-5 years old.