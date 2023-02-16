Community asked for thoughts on planned southeast Rochester splashpad

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community feedback for a planned splash pad and other potential improvements at McQuillan Park , located on the former Longfellow Elementary School site.

“We are excited to bring this project forward," Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said in a statement announcing the effort. "As construction comes to a close on the first splash pad at Lincolnshire Park, we will begin this work at McQuillan. This is a great example of the positive impact the park referendum is having on our ability to deliver amenities and improvements to the community.”

The McQuillan Park splash pad project will be located at the former Longfellow Elementary School site and will be Rochester's second stand-alone aquatics feature of this type. It is expected to be between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet and contain a variety of water-play elements.

A concept and potential site plan for a planned McQuillan Park splashpad is outlined. City of Rochester

Accompanying amenities are expected to include accessible sidewalks, a restroom facility, benches and shade elements. The current budget for the project is $615,000 and will be funded largely by the Rochester park referendum, which voters approved in 2020.

The community is being asked to proide feedback via a digital Polco survey , which is available online at tinyurl.com/mwxb9xfw. The survey will close on March 21.

A pair of virtual open house events will take place on March 22, one at noon and the other at 6 p.m. Details will be posted at tinyurl.com/bdffzrev.

An in-person open house is also planned, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 28 at Longfellow Elementary School, 2435 20th St. SE. held via Teams. The first will be from Noon-1:00 p.m. and the second will take place from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

In addition to using park referendum funds, the city is applying for grant funding through the State Outdoor Recreation Grant Program, which would allow an expansion of the facilities located at the former school site. Some of those potential, grant-funded offerings include basketball courts, playground equipment, a picnic shelter and ballfield.

Construction of the improvements will likely start in the spring of 2024, with the opening of the splash pad in 2025.