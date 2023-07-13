Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Community discussion of homelessness and local efforts set for Tuesday

The Landing MN and Legal Assistance of Olmsted County will host panel discussions with members from a variety of agencies seeking to address housing issues.

The Landing logo
By Staff reports
Today at 4:26 PM

ROCHESTER — A community forum seeks to address post-pandemic needs to address homelessness in Rochester.

Hosted by The Landing MN and Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, the event will include discussions of a variety of issues and increasing community needs.

50th anniversary (2023) - legal assistance of olmsted county

It starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Christ United Methodist Church, 400 Fifth Ave. SW.

Two panel discussions are planned to provide an equitable division of time and attention to the efforts of organizations seeking to stabilize housing in Rochester.

The first panel discussion is slated to start at 6:45 p.m. and will feature representatives from Rochester Public Schools, Family Promise, The Landing MN, Rochester Community Warming Center, Salvation Army and Dorothy Day Hospitality House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second panel discussion will be from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. and will include representatives from Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Family Service, Women’s Shelter and Support Center, Olmsted County Community Outreach Team and Catholic Charities

Information stations hosted by all the panelists will be available starting at 6 p.m.

The panel discussions will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/christunitedmethodistchurchrochestermn .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
IMG_0500.JPG
Local
FBI brings active shooter training to Fillmore County law enforcement
2h ago
 · 
By  Brian Todd
IMG_6802.JPG
Local
Stewartville Public Schools asks voters to approve more than $60 million for construction and renovation
2h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Jeff Matteson
Local
Rochester pastor says church isn't angry with accused burglar
2h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Thursdays Downtown
Community
Photos: Slice of Life July 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Mayo Clinic's Number One
Health
U.S. News won't rank hospitals any longer, ending Mayo Clinic's No. 1 streak
4h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Millville Motocross 2022
Pro
World traveler coming home for pro motocross races at Millville
6h ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Lifter photo.jpg
Sports
St. Charles powerlifter sets sights on 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles
7h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff