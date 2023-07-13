Community discussion of homelessness and local efforts set for Tuesday

ROCHESTER — A community forum seeks to address post-pandemic needs to address homelessness in Rochester.

Hosted by The Landing MN and Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, the event will include discussions of a variety of issues and increasing community needs.

It starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Christ United Methodist Church, 400 Fifth Ave. SW.

Two panel discussions are planned to provide an equitable division of time and attention to the efforts of organizations seeking to stabilize housing in Rochester.

The first panel discussion is slated to start at 6:45 p.m. and will feature representatives from Rochester Public Schools, Family Promise, The Landing MN, Rochester Community Warming Center, Salvation Army and Dorothy Day Hospitality House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second panel discussion will be from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. and will include representatives from Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Family Service, Women’s Shelter and Support Center, Olmsted County Community Outreach Team and Catholic Charities

Information stations hosted by all the panelists will be available starting at 6 p.m.

The panel discussions will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/christunitedmethodistchurchrochestermn .