Rochester community organizations are finalizing plans on a major food distribution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Families are now entering a time of uncertainty, and having continued access to food is important,” Virginia Merritt, executive director of the Channel One Regional Food Bank, said in a statement announcing the plan.
Channel One is one of more than a dozen local nonprofit organizations teaming up with the city of Rochester, Rochester Public Schools and Cradle to Career to reach families in need.
On Tuesday, local families can pick up free, 30-pound boxes of food at various school locations. The boxes include approximately enough food to feed a family of four for a week.
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said the need is great.
“Our office continues to hear from families who are feeling financial and emotional stress," she said. "Knowing that they have food to eat will at least take away one stressor.”
Families will be able to pick up one box per household on Tuesday with two distribution times split across six locations.
Distribution is planned from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at:
- Gage Elementary School, 1300 40th St. NW
- Sunset Terrace Elementary School, 1707 19th Ave. NW
- John Adams Middle School, 1436, 1525 31st St. NW
From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. boxes will be distributed at:
- Riverside Central Elementary School, 506 Fifth Ave. SE
- Mayo High School, 1420 11th Ave. SE
- Willow Creek Middle School, 2425 11th Ave. SE
Times could be shortened if a site runs out of boxes.
In order to ensure the safety of volunteers and residents, anyone picking up food will need to follow social distancing protocols at the drive-thru events.
Vehicles will pull up to the designated location, and drivers must remain in the vehicle as volunteers place the food box in the trunk. If placing the box in the trunk is not an option, the box will be placed in the back seat of the vehicle.
Food Boxes are available to any local family in need.