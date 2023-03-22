Community input sought for potential improvements at Cook Park

ROCHESTER — Public input is being sought as the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department readies playground and accessibility improvements at Cook Park in northwest Rochester.

Planned improvements for the park include replacement of playground equipment and safety surfacing, as well as upgrading the access to the playground from the parking lot with an American with Disabilities Act compliant path. Additionally, the Rochester Park Board is considering the inclusion of a dog park area within the park.

Community members are invited to learn about the project and share feedback during a March 29 virtual informational meeting on Wednesday.

A link to the 6:30 p.m. is available online at tinyurl.com/mtw5asss . Anyone unable to attend can contact park planner Jeff Feece at jfeece@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2540 for more information.

Funds for the playground and accessibility improvements are being provided through the 2020 Parks Referendum passed by Rochester voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Parks and Recreation Department is also applying for Outdoor Recreation Program grant funding to complete the accessible walking and bicycle path in the park and connections to the Cascade Creek trail network.

Construction of the improvements is expected to occur in 2024.

The Park Board is considering options for a 5,000- to 8,000-square-foot dog park in either Cook Park or Kutzky Park. A separate engagement meeting will be held in the future for the community to provide feedback on a dog park being located in Kutzky Park.

A new dog park, be it in Cook Park or Kutzky Park, would likely be created by the end of 2023 and funded by the 2020 Parks Referendum.

