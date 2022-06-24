SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Community input sought for Silver Lake and Soldiers Memorial Field park planning efforts

Online surveys seek comment on proposed options for future of two Rochester city parks.

Drone - Soldiers Field Park (copy)
Solidiers Memorial Field Park is seen from above.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
June 24, 2022 10:26 AM
ROCHESTER — Updated plans for Silver Lake and Soldiers Memorial Field parks remain in the works, and Rochester residents are being asked to help guide future investment in the recreational areas.

Rochester Parks & Recreation staff, along with consulting partners from Asakura Robinson, have developed two feedback scenarios for Silver Lake Park based on input from previous community discussions.

Residents can provide input on the two designs via a Social Pinpoint survey at tinyurl.com/kwx5yv2a , which is open through July 8, 2022. The feedback gathered from the survey will be combined with input from other engagement activities to guide the project team in consolidating the ideas into one proposed scenario.

Parks & Recreation staff are also working with consulting partners from Hoisington Koegler Group Inc., and have developed three concepts for Soldiers Field Memorial Park based on feedback from the community.

All three concepts show expanded aquatic features and a mix of offerings from pickleball courts, enhanced playground and improved picnic and shelter areas. Community members are encouraged to provide feedback on aspects of each of the three concept ideas via a Polco survey at tinyurl.com/3p2mjj3j , which will remain open through July 17, 2022.

“As we move forward with updating these two major pieces of our City Parks system, the value of community input is priceless,” Mike Nigbur, the city’s parks and forestry division head, said in a statement announcing the opportunities for added community input. “Our team is excited to bring new life to Silver Lake and Soldiers Field Memorial Parks, in a way that best serves the residents and visitors of Rochester.”

Additional engagement opportunities including focus groups, in-person engagement and more will occur in the coming months. Those opportunities will be shared via the city’s social media channels, on the project webpage and via communication with community partners.

Questions can be directed to Mike Nigbur, Parks & Forestry Division Head, at mnigbur@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2541.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
