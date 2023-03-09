Community input sought to identify sports and recreational facility gaps in Rochester

ROCHESTER — An effort to identify existing gaps among Rochester's sports and recreation facilities has started.

The city has engaged Sports Facilities Cos., a Florida-based sports and wellness facility consulting firm, to conduct a gap analysis to assess current facilities as the city seeks permission to extend the existing sales tax to fund the construction of a potential regional sports and recreational complex.

To help with the effort, an online survey has been launched, and community members are being asked to complete it by March 26.

“The data collected through this survey will provide important information in regards to community needs, opinion on current facilities and where the gaps in service are as it relates to community use,” said Cyle Erie, project executive with ISG, which created the consulting team that includes SFG. “The insight provided through this survey will be used when analyzing the market and is an important factor in making recommendations for current asset improvements as well as future development.”

The 28-question online survey focuses on gathering data to better understand community needs, desires, past and current use of existing facilities, and potential use of a new sports and recreation complex that may be considered as part of future recreation enhancements.

It is expected to take seven minutes to complete the survey, which is located online at tinyurl.com/yckxb52n .

Responses to the questions are expected to complement the research and help to inform the city's decisions and planning for potential future facility development.

In addition to the survey, a community working group will be gathered to provide assistance to the process. Over the coming months, more digital surveys, as well as in-person engagement activities, are expected to be held in connection to the effort.

The work is part of a $184,800 contract with ISG approved by the Rochester City Council in February, which is aimed at an eventual preliminary design, operations and maintenance plan for the proposed $65 million facility that would be funded by the city’s half-cent sales tax.

The sales tax, which generates approximately $12 million a year and is slated to end next year, can only be extended if the Minnesota Legislature authorizes a citywide vote on its continuance. That measure is currently under consideration by state lawmakers.

If approved, current state regulations would require the city to wait until November 2024 to hold a local vote on the issue.

In addition to the proposed sports and recreational facility, the current sales tax proposal would fund $50 million for street reconstruction projects, $50 million for an economic vitality fund and $40 million for flood control and water quality projects.