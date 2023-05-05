Community invited to discuss potential Rochester zoning map changes

ROCHESTER — Work to update Rochester’s zoning map is moving forward.

The map, which provides a guide on what can be built and developed throughout the city, is being reviewed following the implementation of a new unified development code this year.

The city’s Community Development Department is seeking to address current zoning districts that do not conform to land use under the updated code, which transformed some zoning districts.

City staff is aiming to finalize the work, which will include a review of new residential and transit-oriented districts, in September.

“We are eager to work toward changes that ensure the zoning map receives the necessary modifications to align with the correct land use,” Community Development Director Irene Woodward said in a statement announcing the effort and related community events to gather input. “As we have before, we will ensure there are opportunities for the community to engage with the process and have questions answered.”

Three opportunities to learn more and engage with city staff are planned on May 17 and May 18. They are



Noon on May 17, an online, virtual meeting will be held. Anyone wanting to participate can use the Zoom link at us06web.zoom.us/j/87661585681#success .

Noon to 1 p.m. May 18, an in-person open house will be held in the Development Services and Infrastructure Center’s community room, 4001 West River Parkway NW.

6-7 p.m. May 18, an in-person open house will be held in the Development Services and Infrastructure Center’s community room, 4001 West River Parkway NW.

The zoning map review is a continuation of work that started in 2014 in an effort to update the city’s plans and ordinances to guide future growth; promote a common vision for future development; establish a framework for future decision-making; and encourage efficient and fiscally responsible use of public resources, facilities and infrastructure.

The work so far has included an update to the city’s comprehensive plan, the creation of new zoning districts and the implementation of the unified development code.

