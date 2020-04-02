Local leaders joined forces Thursday to release a video with a single message: Stay home.
"When you stay home and practice safe social distancing, you're helping to keep us all safe," Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs says in the 38-second video.
The collaborative effort in response to the COVID-19 pandemic involved Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center, Olmsted County Public Health, the Rochester Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rochester.
In addition to Briggs, the video features Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, Mayo Clinic Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Bolton, Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President Kathleen Harrington and OMC Chief Medical Officer Randy Hemann.
"The more we do now to stop the spread, the sooner we will get back to business in Rochester," Harrington said.