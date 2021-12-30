SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Community rally planned for Thursday afternoon in Austin for man killed by police

The rally for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou is planned for 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in front of the Austin Police Department, 201 First Street Northeast in Austin. Members of Fiafonou's family are expected to speak at the rally.

Kokou "Christopher" Fiafonou
Kokou "Christopher" Fiafonou
Contributed
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 30, 2021 09:04 AM
AUSTIN — A rally is planned for Thursday afternoon to demand justice for the family of the 38-year-old man who died after he was shot by police late last week.

Fiafonou died Thursday, Dec. 23, as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

Fiafonou died Thursday, Dec. 23, as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

Fiafonou’s death came after a more than 24-hour standoff with law enforcement, who have said that Fiafonou had a knife and threatened to hurt others. Fiafonou reportedly confronted officers in the parking lot of a Kwik Trip gas station when a 2-year veteran of the police department fired his service weapon.

The officer, Zachary Gast, has been placed on standard administrative leave. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The community and family have demanded that all video footage of the incident be released to the family at once. The Austin Police Department does not wear body cameras but squads are equipped with cameras. Officers also wear microphones and that audio is recorded by the squad cameras whether or not the officer is in sight of the camera, according to Austin Police Chief David McKichan.

McKichan said in an interview with the Post Bulletin Wednesday that body-worn cameras have been discussed by the department and city officials and that the department was moving in the direction of getting them.

Rally organizers and the family have also demanded that the officers involved in the incident are fired and prosecuted and that Fiafonou's family is compensated for their losses. Two GoFundMe campaigns have been started — one to help cover living expenses as the family was unable to return to their home after the incident and another to help cover funeral costs.

