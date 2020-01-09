ELGIN, Minn. — "Love for Rita," a benefit for Rita Kirchner, an Elgin woman battling terminal breast cancer, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Tailgators Bar & Grill.
Kirchner was diagnosed with cancer in March. This is her second battle with the disease. Her re-diagnosis came a few days short of her 20th anniversary of being cancer free.
Rita is well-known in the area. She is a 28-year Elgin resident, said her daughter, Holly Eklund. She worked for 35 years at the Fisherman's Inn in Oronoco as a manager, cook, waitress and bartender. She went back to school, got a degree and did paralegal work for a time. Her most recent job was with the Rochester Driver and Vehicle Services Office.
"She's keeping her head up," Holly said. "She's staying positive. She's doing her bucket list. She's living life to the fullest. And she wants to make the best of whatever time she has left."
Kirchner is covered through her husband, Bob's, health insurance, but it doesn't cover all of her treatment-related expenses. The goal of the benefit is to pay off many of her medical bills from last year, Eklund said, "because the treatments aren't cheap. Some things aren't covered."
The benefit will feature a silent auction, including several high-value items like a quarter of beef, a wine-tasting package and a date-night package that will include free dinner, a movie and a hotel room. There will also be a hot chocolate bar and face-painting for kids.
"She's overwhelmed" by the community response, Eklund said. "Just the donations in general are overwhelming. I don't think she realized how well known she was or how much people actually cared."
Eklund said Tailgators has also pledged that 20% of the proceeds from the back bar will be donated to Kirchner, and 50% of the sales of a specialty vodka and pink lemonade drink — pink being the color for breast cancer awareness — will also be donated.
A dinner featuring barbecue, chips and potato salad will also give customers an opportunity to give through a freewill donation.
Eklund said her mom and the family's goal is to make the most of each day.
"We know there's no cure. We don't know if it's six months left or a year left, any of that," Eklund said. "So we just keep making memories and enjoying each other's company — all of us enjoying every moment that we have."