Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Community update planned for Rochester regional sports and recreation complex project

Proposed complex could be funded with extension of city's sales tax.

Rochester city logo
By Staff reports
Today at 4:50 PM

ROCHESTER — A second open house is planned to help inform early planning efforts for a proposed regional sports and recreation complex.

The community is being encouraged to attend one of two sessions, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. or from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on June 27 in the Mayo Civic Center suites 102 and 103. The sessions will include half-hour presentations at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., with the consultant team providing updates on the project.

Find more news important to you

“Engagement with Rochester community organizations and individuals has been critical to shaping the direction of this exciting and important project for the community," said Cyle Erie, project executive for ISG, the lead consultant on the project. "We look forward to sharing an update with the community and receive feedback and additional input as we continue to develop the preliminary design and operations and maintenance plan."

The Regional Sports and Recreation Complex is a potential local sales tax project that was approved by the Minnesota Legislature and will be brought forward to Rochester residents to vote on. More information about the sales tax project can be found online at tinyurl.com/ya7xde5s.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
IMG_9632.JPG
Local
Free nitrate testing offered by Olmsted County
June 22, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
penguin zesto.jpg
Business
The Penguin Zesto in Winona and Goodview is looking for new ownership
June 22, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Rochester Council 02.JPG
Local
Dave Dunn taking expanded role with Olmsted County
June 22, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Benjamin Taylor Cotton and Christina Ann Cotton.jpg
Members Only
Local
Red Wing children involved in abuse case are safe, county says; parents facing 16 charges related to abuse
June 22, 2023 09:31 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
US-NEWS-YOU-CAN-STILL-WIN-FREE-1-KC.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
The Lucky One! Taylor Swift tickets for a birthday present? Yes, please
June 22, 2023 07:42 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
BearwoodBarn.JPG
Members Only
Business
100-year-old barn comes back to life near Byron
June 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
menardsstorage2.jpg
Business
Rochester's Menards store to build a 538-unit self-storage center
June 22, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger