Community update planned for Rochester regional sports and recreation complex project

ROCHESTER — A second open house is planned to help inform early planning efforts for a proposed regional sports and recreation complex.

The community is being encouraged to attend one of two sessions, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. or from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on June 27 in the Mayo Civic Center suites 102 and 103. The sessions will include half-hour presentations at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., with the consultant team providing updates on the project.

“Engagement with Rochester community organizations and individuals has been critical to shaping the direction of this exciting and important project for the community," said Cyle Erie, project executive for ISG, the lead consultant on the project. "We look forward to sharing an update with the community and receive feedback and additional input as we continue to develop the preliminary design and operations and maintenance plan."

The Regional Sports and Recreation Complex is a potential local sales tax project that was approved by the Minnesota Legislature and will be brought forward to Rochester residents to vote on. More information about the sales tax project can be found online at tinyurl.com/ya7xde5s.