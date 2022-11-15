SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Complete Kmart demolition given green light without nixing possible TIF request

Rochester council deems building to be substandard, making way for potential financing request for development within three years.

Drone - Kmart parking
There are 729 parking spaces leased to Mayo Clinic at the former Kmart site. Photo taken March 25, 2022.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
November 14, 2022 11:31 PM
ROCHESTER — A step for future development of the former Kmart site appears to be ahead of schedule.

Camegaran LLC, which purchased the property in 2019, asked the Rochester City Council to declare the existing building as “structurally substandard.”

Acting as the city’s Economic Development Authority, the council voted unanimously Monday to grant the declaration, which makes way for immediate demolition but allows Camegaran to maintain the right to seek tax-increment financing from the city, if new development starts within three years.

“Based on current building assessments, along with just being opportunistic with some of the other construction that is currently going on at the property, they want to move the demolition up,” Rochester project manager Josh Johnsen told council members Monday.

The most recent agreement between the city and Camegran calls for demolition by the end of 2024.

Monday’s move doesn’t guarantee TIF support, but it leaves the door open, since empty lots are typically not eligible for the financial support that can rebate a portion of new property taxes to fill a funding gap on a project seen to have a city benefit.

Camegaran has been leasing parking spaces to Mayo Clinic for a park-and-ride facility dedicated to St. Marys Hospital employees.

Earlier this year, the Rochester City Council approved a parking-expansion plan that increased the number of available spaces to 1,383 with partial demolition of the existing building on the Kmart site, which has been completed.

A portion of the new parking spaces will be located on the neighboring AMPI site, which Camegaran also owns.

Parking on the former Kmart site started in 2020 as a temporary measure to use the space as the site’s new owner worked to develop a plan to redevelop the site. At the time, Camegaran signed a nearly eight-year lease with Mayo Clinic and the city, which maintains the right to use some of the spaces.

The lease calls for Camegaran and the city to enter a preliminary development agreement by March 31, which could include a proposed TIF agreement.

A general development plan for the property is expected by June 30.

What happened: Acting as the city's Economic Development Authority, the Rochester City Council deemed the former Kmart building to be substandard.

Why does this matter: The declaration allows the owner to demolish the building and maintain rights to request tax-increment financing for a future development project.

What's next: A preliminary development agreement related to the site is expected be prepared by the end of March.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
