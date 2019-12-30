Olmsted County residents can compost their Christmas trees at no cost through March.
Trees can be taken to the Olmsted County compost site, across from the recycling center at 305 Silver Creek Road NE, any day of the week during daylight hours.
Residents are asked to remove the stand, ornaments and lights before dropping off the trees.
While the compost option provides a way to recycle the tree, many other holiday items should stay out of the recycling cart.
Cardboard boxes and cards without glitter can be recycled, but garland, tinsel and wrapping paper should go in the garbage.
Light strands and electronics can be taken to the Olmsted County Recycling Center, and batteries should be taken to the nearby hazardous waste facility.